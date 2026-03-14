Iran Warns US Any Attack on Its Energy Infrastructure Will Trigger Strikes on American-Linked Oil Facilities

Iran warned the United States that any attack on its energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on US-linked oil facilities as Tehran and Hezbollah launched missiles toward Israel.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran issued a sharp warning to the United States on Saturday, saying any attack on its energy or economic infrastructure would trigger strikes against oil facilities linked to Washington across the region, as Tehran and Hezbollah launched a large-scale missile and drone assault targeting sites inside Israel.

In a statement released early Saturday, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, responded to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump.

Zolfaghari said that if any strike targets Iran’s oil, economic, or energy infrastructure, Tehran would respond by striking all oil facilities in the region connected to the United States.

He stressed that such installations would face destruction if attacks were carried out against the Islamic Republic’s economic or energy assets.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it carried out what it described as a large-scale and successful attack using multiple types of ballistic missiles and suicide drones.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted several strategic locations inside Israel.

The IRGC said the attack struck areas including Galilee, the Golan, and the city of Haifa, as well as several US military bases in the region.

The statement added that the operation involved the use of “Kheibar Shekan” and “Qadr” missiles alongside suicide drones.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed the strikes “successfully hit their intended targets.”

In the past hours, Israel has faced what was described as an intense and dual-source missile attack originating from Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

The development has been described as one of the most serious escalations since the latest round of confrontations began.

Israeli media reported that a coordinated strike targeted northern parts of the country early Saturday morning.

Large explosions were heard and at least one missile reportedly landed directly in the center of the city of Haifa.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the attack coincided with the launch of several additional missiles from Lebanese territory.

Following the strikes, Israel’s Home Front Command urged residents to immediately move to shelters upon hearing warning sirens.

Rescue teams from the Magen David Adom emergency organization were dispatched to multiple impact sites to provide assistance and assess the scale of the damage.

The escalation comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that US forces carried out what he described as one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East.

In a statement published on his Truth Social account early Saturday, Trump said United States Central Command conducted a major strike targeting military sites on Iran’s Kharg Island under his direct orders.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump said.

He added that oil infrastructure on the island was intentionally spared.

“Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” he said.

Trump also warned that the decision could change if shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz were threatened.

“However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” he said.

The exchange of threats and missile attacks highlights the rapidly intensifying conflict involving Iran, the United States, Israel, and allied forces across the region.