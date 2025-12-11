KRG Interior Minister, UK Minister Discuss Cabinet Formation, Security Cooperation in Phone Call

According to the ministry, the discussion focused on key regional issues, particularly the ongoing efforts to form both the Kurdistan Regional Government’s tenth cabinet and Iraq’s new federal government.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Hamish Falconer, UK Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, to discuss a range of political and security developments, the KRG Interior Ministry announced.

According to the ministry, the discussion focused on key regional issues, particularly the ongoing efforts to form both the Kurdistan Regional Government’s tenth cabinet and Iraq’s new federal government. The exchange comes at a sensitive political moment, as negotiations continue among major parties in Erbil and Baghdad to shape the next phase of governance.

The two officials also addressed the recent attack carried out by armed groups on the Khor Mor gas field, one of the most strategically important energy sites in the Kurdistan Region. The incident has heightened security concerns and renewed calls for stronger coordination to protect vital infrastructure.

The Khor Mor gas field was struck at around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. A joint statement from the KRG Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity reported the site was hit by a drone, while field operator Dana Gas said the attack involved a missile. Both sides confirmed there were no casualties.

In addition to political and security matters, Ahmed and Falconer discussed bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation between the KRG and the British Government, especially in combating illegal immigration and organized crime—areas in which the UK has been an active partner.

The call underscores the UK’s continued engagement with the Kurdistan Region and its support for stability, security, and institutional development at a time of regional uncertainty.