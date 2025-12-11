Heavy Rains Boost Water Storage Across Kurdistan Region and Iraq

Khani noted that despite the overall improvement, the Duhok Dam currently holds the lowest amount of water among the region’s major reservoirs.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Heavy rainfall in recent days has significantly improved water levels across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, offering relief after months of shortages, according to officials.

Rahman Khani, director of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) dams, told Kurdistan24 on Thursday that 250 million cubic meters of water have been stored in the Kurdistan Region, while Iraq’s overall reserves have increased by 700 million cubic meters.

Khani noted that despite the overall improvement, the Duhok Dam currently holds the lowest amount of water among the region’s major reservoirs.

The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources also confirmed the positive trend, reporting that continuous rainfall has added 700 million cubic meters of water to the country’s dams, while lakes have recovered an additional 200 million cubic meters.

Local authorities in the Kurdistan Region say the recent rains have had a strong impact on water resources. Water levels in lakes, ponds, and dams have risen sharply, and groundwater levels have improved, helping replenish wells and natural springs ahead of spring.

The heavy rainfall has allowed the region’s water systems to “take a breath,” significantly increasing reserves and easing concerns about expected summer water shortages.

Chamchamal Mayor Ramk Ramazan on Tuesday announced that four people were injured in total, highlighting the severity of the overnight rainfall.

Heavy downpours have triggered widespread flooding across several parts of the Kurdistan Region, forcing the closure of the main road between Sulaimani and Chamchamal. Local residents have urged authorities to provide immediate assistance as water levels rise.

In response to the disaster, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani instructed all relevant agencies to mobilize immediately and provide support to the affected citizens.

Authorities say further updates will be released as the damage assessment committee continues its work.