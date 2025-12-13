Kurdistani Diaspora Group Expands Efforts to Build Unified National Lobby Abroad

The Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation expands activities, urging unity and academic excellence to build a potent, non-partisan global lobby.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant strategic pivot aimed at consolidating the political and social influence of the Kurdish community abroad, the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation has formally expanded its operational activities, launching a renewed initiative to unify the fragmented strata of Kurdish society under a single, non-partisan umbrella.

This expansion comes as intellectuals, students, and community leaders across the diaspora engage in a critical reassessment of their collective strengths and weaknesses, issuing a broad call for the "unity of the Kurdish house" to transform the expatriate community into a potent lobby capable of advancing the Kurdish cause on the global stage.

The revitalized push for cohesion is being driven by a recognition that the influence of the diaspora is contingent not merely on demographic numbers, but on the professional and academic integration of its members within their host nations. This sentiment was articulated with clarity by Barzan Golabi, a university student who offered a forward-looking perspective on the mechanics of soft power.

Speaking to Kurdistan24's correspondent Aware Hawrami, Golabi argued that the most effective route to establishing a formidable Kurdish lobby lies in the pursuit of individual excellence within the academic and professional spheres.

He posited that the "best way" for the community to demonstrate success is for every student to excel within their respective departments.

Golabi’s vision suggests a bottom-up approach to influence, where achievements in rigorous fields such as engineering and medicine serve as the foundational blocks of national reputation.

By securing successes in universities and professional sectors, Golabi contended, the diaspora can organically elevate the standing of the Kurds in foreign societies.

"At that time, we can play a good role for the Kurds in society abroad," Golabi stated, emphasizing that the collective reputation of the community is inextricably linked to the individual accomplishments of its youth.

This focus on professional attainment is being paralleled by a renewed emphasis on social cohesion and national thought, particularly among the intelligentsia residing in Europe.

Aso Mukryani, a journalist observing the dynamics of the community, highlighted the existential importance of unity for those living far from the homeland. Mukryani pointed out that for residents of foreign countries, with a specific emphasis on the vibrant community in Sweden, the ability to "gather the Kurdish community around one another" is a critical necessity.

Mukryani framed this gathering not just as a social imperative but as a strategic requirement to strengthen the diaspora’s activities.

He advocated for a consolidation of efforts centered on "national thought and the unity of Kurdistan's forces," suggesting that the fragmentation of political allegiances has previously hindered the efficacy of the community.

For media personnel and intellectuals like Mukryani, the unity of Kurds from all four parts of Greater Kurdistan is viewed as a decisive factor that will be helpful for the legitimate Kurdish cause, essential for maintaining a robust cultural life abroad while advocating for rights back home.

The institutional framework for this unification is being provided by the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation, which is actively working to operationalize the vision of a "big house" for all Kurds.

In Stockholm, the nerve center of much of this activity, the leadership is focused on achieving the twin goals of creating a functional lobby and gathering the people of Kurdistan. Salam Kurda, the head of the Kurdistani diaspora in Sweden, provided insight into the guiding philosophy of the organization during an interview at his office.

Kurda referenced the foundational mandate established during the first congress held in Erbil in 2021, citing the directive of President Barzani as the guiding principle for their current operations.

He recalled President Barzani’s explicit instruction to the diaspora leadership: "I do not want you to be partisan; I want you to work as the Kurdistani diaspora abroad, and to become a Kurdish ambassador abroad."

This directive has become the cornerstone of the Confederation’s expanded strategy, fundamentally shifting the focus from party politics to national representation.

Elaborating on this non-partisan stance, Kurda emphasized that the Confederation operates on a strict policy of non-discrimination.

"We, as the Kurdistani diaspora, do not discriminate between colors and other parts of Kurdistan," he asserted.

This inclusive approach is designed to dismantle the barriers that have historically divided the community along political or regional lines.

Kurda affirmed that the Kurdish Federation, acting as the diaspora’s representative body, along with the Confederation and the center, have "opened their doors to all diaspora communities abroad," effectively inviting every segment of the population to participate in the national project regardless of their background.

Despite the existence of different political views and the varying paths individuals may take to reach their objectives, there is a growing consensus among Kurdish youth and intellectuals that "unity and science" are the dual keys to Kurdish success.

The expansion of the Confederation’s activities is a direct response to this consensus, aiming to harness the diversity of the community rather than suppress it. By raising the slogan of the "national nature" of its federation, the organization is attempting to transcend the factionalism that has often diluted the Kurdish voice in international capitals.

The Confederation’s initiative represents a sophisticated attempt to merge the professional aspirations of the younger generation with the political experience of the older guard.

By opening the "door of its big house" to all strata and segments, the organization seeks to create a synergistic effect where the academic success of students like Golabi and the strategic vision of journalists like Mukryani can converge.

The ultimate objective remains clear: to forge an effective, unified lobby that can serve the interests of Kurdistan with a singular, powerful voice, fulfilling the mandate to act not as partisans, but as true ambassadors of their nation abroad.