Flash Floods Ravage Moroccan Coastal City, Killing at Least 21

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Flash floods triggered by sudden, torrential rainfall have swept through the Moroccan coastal city of Safi, killing at least 21 people and transforming historic streets into rushing rivers of mud and debris. Local authorities confirmed the rising death toll late Sunday night as emergency teams navigated a landscape defined by widespread destruction.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the port city on the Atlantic coast, located approximately 300 kilometers south of the capital Rabat, was inundated by a torrent of muddy water that possessed enough force to sweep away automobiles and refuse bins, severing traffic arteries and leaving neighborhoods submerged.

The severity of the event forced the regional directorate of education to take immediate preventative measures, announcing the total suspension of classes on Monday for all public and private schools across the city due to ongoing safety concerns.

The human cost of the disaster has been substantial; beyond the confirmed fatalities, AFP reported that another 32 individuals sustained injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, though the majority have since been discharged following medical observation.

The physical infrastructure of Safi, particularly its historic old city, bore the brunt of the storm, with authorities estimating that at least 70 homes and businesses were flooded.

Morocco World News reported that the powerful flow of water caused walls to collapse and inflicted serious structural damage on buildings in several areas.

Harrowing visual evidence of the disaster circulated rapidly online, fueling a mixture of shock and public anger. The outlet described videos showing cars appearing to float down submerged streets and residents struggling against strong currents to rescue neighbors.

One widely shared clip depicted a near-tragic moment where an elderly woman, clinging desperately to parts of a wall as floodwaters rose around her, was saved from being swept away by the intervention of nearby citizens.

For the residents of Safi, the sudden devastation was overwhelming. "It's a black day," resident Hamza Chdouani told AFP, capturing the somber mood as water levels began to recede Sunday evening, revealing a mud-sodden landscape where survivors picked through debris to salvage belongings.

The disaster has ignited a fierce debate regarding the city's preparedness for extreme weather events.

Morocco World News noted that social media users expressed outrage, questioning the adequacy of the city’s infrastructure and asking whether meteorological warnings were issued with sufficient lead time.

Marouane Tamer, another resident quoted by AFP, questioned why government trucks had not been dispatched more rapidly to pump out the accumulated water.

In response to the crisis, authorities confirmed that all relevant services remain fully mobilized to search for potential missing persons, secure compromised areas, and provide support to the impacted communities.

However, this lethal weather event strikes a nation currently grappling with a severe environmental paradox.

As noted by AFP, severe weather and flooding are not uncommon in Morocco, yet the country is simultaneously struggling with a severe drought for the seventh consecutive year. The General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) identified 2024 as the country's hottest year on record, registering a rainfall deficit of nearly 25 percent.

Experts attribute the increasing intensity of such storms to climate change, explaining that a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture while warmer seas can turbocharge storm systems, altering the typical weather patterns of Moroccan autumns.

As rescue teams continue their work, the weather service has forecast further heavy rain for Tuesday across the country, keeping the region on high alert.