PM Barzani Hosts Christmas Reception for Diplomats in Kurdistan Region

Prime Minister Barzani further briefed attendees on the latest political developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, including ongoing discussions and efforts to form the new Iraqi federal cabinet and the next KRG cabinet.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday hosted a reception in Erbil for ambassadors, consuls general, envoys, diplomats, as well as representatives of United Nations agencies and international military forces, marking Christmas and the upcoming New Year.

In a speech delivered during the event, Prime Minister Barzani extended his congratulations on the Christmas season and the New Year, expressing hope that the year ahead will bring joy, prosperity, peace, and stability to the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider world.

He also reflected on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) key achievements and reform efforts in 2025, while acknowledging the challenges faced during the year, including recent natural disasters. The prime minister referred to the floods that affected several areas of the Kurdistan Region last week, with Chamchamal among the hardest-hit districts.

Prime Minister Barzani further briefed attendees on the latest political developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, including ongoing discussions and efforts to form the new Iraqi federal cabinet and the next KRG cabinet.

Concluding his remarks, the prime minister thanked the diplomatic community and international partners for their continued engagement, noting that their presence has contributed to enriching the Kurdistan Region and strengthening cooperation across multiple fields.