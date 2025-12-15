Dana Gas Pledges $2 Million for Flood-Stricken Chamchamal

Dana Gas donates $2 million to Chamchamal flood victims, joining BCF and local campaigns in a massive relief effort amid widespread devastation.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a decisive move to bolster the extensive humanitarian response following the catastrophic flooding in Chamchamal, the energy consortium Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum has announced a financial contribution of $2 million to support affected families, reinforcing a region-wide mobilization that has seen citizens, charities, and corporations unite to mitigate the disaster.

The pledge, confirmed in a formal statement on Monday by Shakir Shakir, Country Manager for Dana Gas - Iraq, comes as the district grapples with widespread destruction to homes, commercial facilities, and infrastructure caused by severe flash floods and heavy rainfall over the past few days.

The donation, equivalent to approximately 2.8 billion Iraqi dinars, is being coordinated directly with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Ministry of Natural Resources to ensure targeted relief for the most vulnerable.

Shakir emphasized that the initiative is driven by a "strong sense of humanitarian and national responsibility," aiming to alleviate the impact of a tragedy that has not only destroyed property but regrettably claimed the lives of several citizens.

The consortium reaffirmed its commitment to "stand alongside the people of Chamchamal until this humanitarian crisis is fully overcome," signaling a long-term partnership in the recovery phase.

This corporate intervention complements a massive, grassroots relief effort that has swept across the Kurdistan Region.

As detailed in previous reporting by Kurdistan24, communities from Darbandikhan to Sulaimani have rallied with impressive speed.

In Darbandikhan alone, a city-wide campaign supervised by Mamosta Abbas Salih raised 100 million Iraqi dinars even before its official launch, driven by a collective memory of the support the city received during the 2017 earthquake.

Similarly, in Sulaimani, philanthropists contributed 53 million Iraqi dinars, along with thousands of dollars and euros, while organizing 12 trucks of essential supplies including food, heaters, and clothing.

The scale of the devastation necessitates such a multi-faceted response.

Chamchamal Mayor Ramk Ramazan confirmed that the floods resulted in two deaths, 14 injuries, and damage to over 500 houses and 100 shops, with critical bridges collapsing under the force of the water.

Furthermore, the deluge has compromised water security in the broader region, with turbidity levels in the Little Zab River forcing the shutdown of treatment plants in Qaladze, Dukan, Taqtaq, and Koya, leaving residents without tap water for days.

Amidst these challenges, the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has played a pivotal role as a first responder.

Karzan Nuri, a BCF administrative board member, revealed that teams reached the disaster zone within two hours of President Barzani’s order.

The foundation has since distributed thousands of hot meals, blankets, mattresses, and heaters, while also providing clean water and sanitation services to wash mud from inundated homes.

Nuri criticized the federal government in Baghdad for its lack of support, highlighting that the BCF has shouldered the primary burden of care for the region's displaced populations.

As Dana Gas joins this coalition of support, the financial injection provides a critical boost to the recovery efforts.

With weather forecasts predicting continued rainfall, the combined resources of the private sector, charitable foundations, and local communities serve as a vital lifeline for Chamchamal, demonstrating a resilience and solidarity that transcends the immediate crisis.