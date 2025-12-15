President Masoud Barzani, Iranian Ambassador Discuss Regional Developments and Bilateral Ties in Erbil

The meeting focused on the latest regional developments and Iraq’s political landscape, as well as relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday received Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem al-Sadeq in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani’s headquarters.

The meeting focused on the latest regional developments and Iraq’s political landscape, as well as relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad.

Both sides also reviewed ties between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing the importance of strengthening and expanding relations based on mutual interests and cooperation across various fields.

The talks reflected a shared commitment to dialogue and coordination in support of regional stability and constructive relations between neighboring parties.

On Sunday, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss bilateral relations and recent political developments.

