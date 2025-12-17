President Barzani Receives New Polish Consul General; Both Sides Emphasize Strengthening Relations

President Barzani met new Polish Consul General Maciej Zajdel in Pirmam to discuss strengthening bilateral ties. They highlighted the shared history of resilience between their peoples, while Zajdel praised the Kurdistan Region's stability and progress.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Wednesday, in Pirmam, President Masoud Barzani received Maciej Zajdel, the new Consul General of Poland in Erbil.

In a statement, the Barzani Headquarters announced that during the meeting, the Polish Consul General in Erbil expressed his pleasure in meeting President Barzani and voiced his readiness to further develop relations between the Kurdistan Region and Poland across all sectors. The Polish Consul also expressed delight at the progress the Kurdistan Region has witnessed regarding stability, security, reconstruction, and prosperity. He commended the role and stature of President Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government, while also praising the resilience and struggle of the people of Kurdistan in overcoming the obstacles and hardships they have endured in the past.

For his part, President Barzani congratulated the new Polish Consul in Erbil on assuming his duties and expressed his support, as well as that of the Kurdistan Region, for developing and enhancing bilateral relations. President Barzani also touched upon the hardships the Polish people endured in the past, noting that through unity and struggle, they were able to overcome obstacles to reach the present day, where Poland has become one of the advanced nations in Europe and the world.

The situation in the region and Iraq in general, the history and struggle of the people of Kurdistan, and the nature and beautiful landscapes of the Kurdistan Region were other topics discussed during the meeting.