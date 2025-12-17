Qahwachi Confirms Turkmen and Christian Participation in Next Kurdistan Regional Government

Turkmen Reform Party confirmed Turkmen and Christian readiness to join the next KRG cabinet, urging political unity and parliamentary reactivation. This comes as KDP and PUK negotiations continue positively to form the tenth regional government.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Muna Qahwachi, Deputy Head of the Turkmen Reform Party, has confirmed that Turkmen and Christian components are ready to participate in the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), stressing the need for political unity, the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament, and the prioritization of public interest over partisan considerations.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on the occasion of Kurdistan Flag Day, Qahwachi described the day as a “noble and sacred anniversary,” expressing hope that all political parties in the Kurdistan Region would unite under the Kurdistan flag and work toward restoring parliamentary activity.

She said that expectations are currently focused on the outcome of ongoing talks between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which are aimed at forming the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Qahwachi emphasized that Turkmen and Christians, as national and religious components of the Kurdistan Region, are fully prepared to take part in the upcoming government formation. Addressing speculation about assigning the position of parliamentary secretary to the Christian component instead of the Turkmen, she stressed that the primary objective is to ensure an active and effective role for Christians in the new parliamentary term.

In her concluding remarks, Qahwachi called on all political forces seeking participation in the tenth KRG cabinet to engage in dialogue with the Kurdistan Democratic Party and work toward a unified foundation, a single government, a single parliament, and a unified Peshmerga force.

Qahwachi’s remarks come as negotiations between the KDP and the PUK continue following recent meetings held in Pirman. According to Kurdistan24 correspondent, the latest round of talks concluded positively, with both sides agreeing to hold another meeting in the near future.

On Tuesday, the PUK’s negotiation delegation arrived at the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Pirman for talks centered on advancing discussions related to the formation of the tenth KRG cabinet. Sources told Kurdistan24 that the two sides have reached agreements on most issues, with the distribution of key posts remaining unresolved.

The most recent high-level meeting between the KDP and PUK regarding government formation took place on September 30, under the supervision of President Masoud Barzani in Pirman. However, negotiations were temporarily halted due to the start of the campaign period and the conduct of Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections.

The Kurdistan parliamentary elections, held on Oct. 20, 2024, resulted in the Kurdistan Democratic Party winning 39 seats, making it the largest bloc, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan secured 23 seats.

As negotiations move forward, minority representation remains a central issue in shaping the next Kurdistan Regional Government. Qahwachi’s statements underscore growing expectations among Turkmen and Christian communities for meaningful participation in governance, while broader political actors continue efforts to finalize an agreement that would restore institutional functionality and political stability in the Kurdistan Region.