Syrian Interior Ministry Units Deploy to Kobani Following SDF-Damascus Accord

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Units affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior entered the city of Kobani on Monday, marking the commencement of a significant security transition in Western Kurdistan (Rojava). The deployment, which took place at noon on February 2, 2026, represents a tangible implementation of the recently signed agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the central government in Damascus.

According to Anwar Abdullatif, Kurdistan24 correspondent reporting from the ground in Kobani, the government force consisted of approximately 100 personnel traveling in a convoy of 20 vehicles. The correspondent confirmed that the entry of these units proceeded peacefully and without any armed confrontation with the SDF elements that have long controlled the area.

This movement signifies a shift in the security architecture of the city, operating within the framework of a deal designed to reintegrate local security structures with the state apparatus while preserving regional stability.

The atmosphere in Kobani was described as calm following the arrival of the interior forces. Abdullatif noted that the tensions and instability that had previously characterized the environment around the city have effectively subsided since the announcement of the bilateral agreement.

Furthermore, the correspondent reported that the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Kobani and its outskirts is continuing without interruption, suggesting that the administrative handover is not impeding essential services.

The deployment follows a detailed disclosure of the agreement's terms by Mazloum Abdi, the General Commander of the SDF.

On Friday, January 30, 2026, Commander Abdi outlined the specifics of the accord with the Damascus government, characterizing it as a necessary measure signed "with the aim of protecting the people and preventing massacres." The agreement establishes a new protocol for the region's diverse security forces.

Under the terms revealed by the SDF leadership, the Asayish—the region's internal security forces—are set to become formally integrated into the Syrian Ministry of Interior. Their mandate will focus on assuming the duty of protecting the interior of the cities.

Crucially, the agreement stipulates that the regular Syrian Army will not enter Kurdish cities or villages, a clause intended to maintain a level of demilitarization in civilian centers. Conversely, the SDF itself is slated to become part of the Syrian Ministry of Defense, though it will retain operational cohesion as brigades and military units stationed within their own specific regions.

The agreement also addresses the specific geopolitical circumstances of Kobani. Commander Abdi indicated that the deal ensures the lifting of the siege on the city, with military forces inside the urban center withdrawing to the outskirts to allow the internal security units to assume control.

Beyond security arrangements, the accord includes significant administrative and cultural provisions. It mandates that education in the Kurdish language will be made official in schools and universities, a long-standing demand of the Kurdish population.

Additionally, current employees of the Autonomous Administration are to be transferred to the status of state employees, ensuring their continued employment. The agreement further specifies that the administration of the region will remain in the hands of the local people, attempting to balance state sovereignty with local governance.

Commander Abdi also highlighted the international dimensions of the pact, stating that the United States and France are aware of the details and will remain as political guarantors of the arrangement.

While acknowledging the complexities of the deal, Commander Abdi emphasized that although it does not meet all of the SDF's aspirations, it represented "the best option for protecting their gains at this stage."

This article was updated on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at 01:55pm.