Senior Shiite Delegation Arrives in Erbil for Talks on Iraq’s Presidency and Premiership

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior delegation representing Iraq’s ruling Coordination Framework arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s capital on Monday morning, initiating a critical round of talks aimed at breaking the political deadlock surrounding the formation of the country’s next government. The delegation, led by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, was received at Erbil International Airport by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, marking a significant step in the negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil.

The arrival on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, signals a concerted effort by the country's political leadership to finalize the selection of candidates for Iraq’s two highest constitutional offices: the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister. The visiting delegation is comprised of some of the most influential figures within the Shiite political spectrum.

Leading the group is Prime Minister al-Sudani, who also heads the Reconstruction and Development Coalition. He is accompanied by Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Badr Organization, and Mohsen al-Mandalawi, the head of the al-Asas Alliance.

Upon landing in Erbil, the representatives of the Coordination Framework were met by a senior Kurdish welcoming committee.

Alongside Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the reception party included KRG Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed and the Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw. Also present were Pishtiwan Sadiq and Nawzad Hadi, both senior members of the Politburo of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

According to reporting by Kurdistan24 correspondent Hoshmand Sadiq, the Coordination Framework delegation is scheduled to travel directly from the airport to the Barzani Headquarters.

There, the group will hold a summit with President Masoud Barzani. Sources knowledgeable about the agenda have informed Kurdistan24 that the primary focus of this meeting is to reach a final agreement regarding the candidates for the presidency and the premiership, issues that have stalled the political process.

The high-stakes visit occurs against a backdrop of unresolved negotiations within the Kurdish political sphere regarding the presidency.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, speaking in his capacity as the Deputy Leader of the KDP, issued a press release addressing the status of the talks.

PM Barzani stated that the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have not yet reached an agreement regarding the presidency or the broader formation of the new government. However, he emphasized that discussions between the two parties remain ongoing.

Parallel to the Kurdish negotiations over the presidency, the selection of the next Prime Minister faces significant complications within the "Shiite house." Reports indicate that the Coordination Framework is currently divided into two opposing camps regarding the candidacy of Nouri al-Maliki.

This division has been exacerbated by international factors. One camp within the framework advocates for the withdrawal of al-Maliki’s candidacy, citing a "stern message" recently conveyed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Conversely, a second camp strictly rejects the withdrawal, maintaining the position that "no country should interfere in Iraq's internal affairs."

The impact of the American stance on the unfolding political equation was further highlighted by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. In an interview with Kurdistan24, Hussein, who also serves as a member of the KDP Political Bureau, remarked that the message from President Trump has fundamentally "changed the equation." Consequently, Hussein disclosed that an Iraqi delegation is expected to travel to Washington, D.C., in the near future to discuss and settle the matter, underscoring the international dimensions of the government formation process.

The meetings at the Barzani Headquarters on Monday are viewed as a potential turning point, as the leadership of the Coordination Framework seeks to align with Kurdish decision-makers to overcome the dual hurdles of the presidency and the premiership.