Kurdistan Region PM Receives British Envoy to Iraq in Erbil

Discussions focus on Iraq’s political deadlock and regional developments, including Syria.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Monday, received Irfan Siddiq, the British envoy to Iraq, in Erbil, where the two officials discussed the overall political situation in Iraq, including efforts to elect a new president and form a federal cabinet.

The meeting also addressed broader regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria, with both sides emphasizing the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and peace.

Barzani and the British diplomat underscored the need to protect the rights of the Kurdish people and other communities in Syria, while supporting inclusive and negotiated solutions to ongoing regional challenges.

The discussions reflect continued engagement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and international partners, highlighting the region’s role in promoting stability and cooperation amid Iraq’s ongoing political deadlock and broader regional tensions.

In a related development, a senior-level delegation from Iraq’s Shiite-led Coordination Framework arrived in Erbil earlier on Monday as part of renewed efforts to break the prolonged deadlock over the presidency and premiership. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani personally received the delegation at Erbil airport, signaling the importance of the visit.

The delegation includes Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri, and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi, with visits planned to both Erbil and Sulaimani.

Abbas al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the Coordination Framework, had said the delegation will hold talks with both the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to unify Kurdish positions on the presidential post. Under Iraq’s power-sharing system, the prime minister is Shiite, the parliament speaker Sunni, and the presidency—largely ceremonial—is held by a Kurd.

Abdulrahman al-Jazairi, a member of the State of Law Coalition, described the visit as a “decisive step,” noting that discussions will focus on two highly sensitive issues: the presidency and the nomination of Iraq’s next prime minister.

The renewed political activity comes as Iraq’s parliament has once again postponed the presidential vote after failing to reach the required quorum, marking the second delay in recent weeks.