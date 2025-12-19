Kurdistan Region President Congratulates Yezidi Community on Feast of Ezid

Kurdistan Region President congratulated the Mir of the Yezidis, Baba Sheikh, the Yezidi Spiritual Council, and all Yezidi men and women in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and across the world, wishing them a happy and peaceful holiday.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday extended his warm congratulations to the Yezidi community on the occasion of the Feast of Ezid, according to a statement from Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The president reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s full support for the Yezidi community and the protection of their rights, stressing that efforts will continue to normalize the situation in Sinjar, facilitate the return of displaced people, and rebuild Yezidi towns, villages, and religious sites.

“The Kurdistan Region remains committed to standing by our Yezidi brothers and sisters,” the statement said, emphasizing ongoing work to ensure stability, reconstruction, and a dignified life for the people of Sinjar.

The Feast of Ezid is a revered festival that honors Sultan Ezid. It is preceded by Rojiyên Êzî, a three-day period of fasting dedicated to Êzî (Ezid), one of the names of God in Yezidism, which also symbolizes God's earthly manifestation in the faith.