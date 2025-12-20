President Masoud Barzani Receives Iraqi Trade Minister in Pirmam

Talks focus on Iraq’s political landscape, regional developments, and Erbil–Baghdad relations.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani received Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Dawood al-Ghurairi on Saturday at his office in Pirmam, according to an official statement.

The meeting addressed the political situation in Iraq and the wider region, with discussions also centering on relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of President Barzani’s longstanding and pivotal role in shaping Iraq’s political trajectory, particularly during periods of acute political crisis and ahead of successive government formation processes.

Over the years, Barzani has served as a key national interlocutor, facilitating dialogue among competing Iraqi political forces at moments of deadlock. His residence in Pirmam has emerged as a central venue for national consultations, where senior Iraqi leaders and political figures from across the spectrum regularly convene to seek counsel, negotiate compromises, and work toward consensus on Iraq’s most critical political and constitutional issues.