New Kurdish Governor Assumes Office in Hasakah

Hasakah’s new Kurdish governor began his duties, as a Syrian Interior Ministry delegation met local officials and security units entered the city under the SDF–Damascus agreement.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In Hasakah, where authority is now shifting from negotiation tables to the streets themselves, a new chapter opened as the newly appointed Kurdish governor Noureddin Issa has formally assumed his post while a high-level Syrian Interior Ministry delegation met with the province’s administration.

A Kurdistan24 correspondent in Hasakah reported that a meeting was held between a senior delegation from the Syrian Interior Ministry and the Hasakah Governorate administration. According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, the new governor officially began his duties on Saturday, exercising his full authority and assuming responsibility for managing the province’s affairs.

The development coincided with the entry of internal security units affiliated with the Syrian Interior Ministry into Hasakah. The deployment came under an agreement reached between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A senior official from the SDF-affiliated internal security forces in Hasakah also confirmed that the entry of Syrian Interior Ministry forces was carried out based on prior coordination and in accordance with the signed agreements, stressing that the operation was conducted smoothly without any tensions or friction between the two sides.

The step is aimed at unifying security efforts and reinforcing stability in the city in a manner that serves the public interest of residents in the area.

The development comes as Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces begin phased implementation of their agreement in Hasakah. The Operations Command of the Syrian Arab Army said it had launched the first field steps after a joint meeting and field tour in the province, attended by a senior delegation and several officers who met with SDF representatives in what was described as a “positive atmosphere.”

According to the command, the purpose was to begin the field implementation of the agreement between the Syrian state and the SDF, with both sides setting specific timelines to activate its clauses in the coming days.

The agreement includes the withdrawal of forces from civilian areas to designated military points, the reopening of roads and removal of barriers, coordination and cooperation in demining operations, and accelerating the process of integration between the forces. The command said these measures represent an important turning point aimed at achieving greater stability in northeastern Syria.

With the new governor in office and security arrangements moving from agreement to action, Hasakah is now entering a phase defined by coordination, gradual implementation, and a renewed push for stability.