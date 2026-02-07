Kurdish-Origin Politician Dilan Yesilgöz Appointed Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister

Appointment Seen as Symbolic Milestone for Kurds in Europe and a Stronger Voice in International Decision-Making.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — In a move widely described as historic and highly symbolic for Kurds across Europe, Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius, a Kurdish-origin politician from northern Kurdistan (Turkey), has assumed office as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Netherlands.

The appointment marks a significant political milestone, as a Kurdish woman rises to one of the highest decision-making positions within a European Union member state. Observers view the development as both a personal achievement and a broader symbolic gain for the Kurdish diaspora, reflecting growing Kurdish representation at senior levels of European politics.

Yesilgöz, who comes from a Kurdish family originating in Dersim, has consistently spoken with pride about her ethnic roots and has maintained a visible concern for Kurdish issues throughout her political career.

She has repeatedly taken clear and public positions on developments affecting Kurdistan, particularly during periods of military escalation and attacks targeting Kurdish regions, calling forcefully for an end to violence.

In several international forums and political gatherings, Yesilgöz has stressed that the Kurds should not be left to face aggression alone, underscoring their frontline role in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) and the heavy sacrifices they made in defense of global security and humanitarian values.

She has repeatedly urged the international community to uphold its responsibilities in protecting regional stability and safeguarding civilian lives.

Her longstanding positions have highlighted the link between the Netherlands’ role within the international anti-terror coalition and the necessity of supporting forces that have acted as a shield against extremism.

With Yesilgöz now at the helm of the Dutch Ministry of Defense, a Kurdish voice is present at the highest levels of international security decision-making—an outcome many see as emblematic of both individual success and the broader recognition of Kurdish identity in global diplomacy.

Confirming her new role, Yesilgöz wrote on her X account on February 5 that she would be serving the Netherlands as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense following internal party deliberations.

She emphasized that freedom and security cannot be taken for granted, describing her appointment as “a great honor and a privilege.”

“In the coming period, I look forward to building a country that stands strong on its own two feet, can protect itself against the threats of today and tomorrow, and to being responsible for the men and women who defend our country and our freedom every day,” she wrote.

Her appointment is being closely watched across Kurdish communities and European political circles alike, as it signals a notable shift in representation and influence within Western defense and security institutions.

In May 2022, Yesilgöz visited Erbil, where she was received by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, then serving as the Netherlands’ minister responsible for justice and security.

According to an official statement released at the time, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands, particularly in the fields of justice, rule of law, and institutional capacity-building, to enhance practical coordination between the two sides.

The talks also underscored the importance of continued Dutch and international support for the Kurdistan Region in the fight against ISIS, with both Barzani and Yesilgöz agreeing on the need to expand assistance for survivors of the group’s crimes to ensure accountability, deliver justice to victims, and improve their living conditions.