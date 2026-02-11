President Masoud Barzani, Al-Khanjar Discuss Iraq’s Political Developments in Erbil

discussions focused on regional developments and ongoing efforts to address political obstacles in Iraq, amid continued calls for stability, dialogue, and cooperation among national forces.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday received prominent Iraqi political figure Khamis Al-Khanjar in the Pirmam district of Erbil, where the two discussed the broader political situation in Iraq and the challenges facing the country’s political process.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, discussions focused on regional developments and ongoing efforts to address political obstacles in Iraq, amid continued calls for stability, dialogue, and cooperation among national forces.

Al-Khanjar is a leading Sunni political figure who previously headed the Sunni Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) alliance. On Nov. 25, he transferred the leadership of the alliance to his son, Sheikh Muhammad Sarmad Al-Khanjar, after assuming the leadership of a newly established Sunni alliance.

In a statement at the time, the alliance’s media office said Khamis Al-Khanjar had “entrusted Sheikh Sarmad Al-Khanjar with the leadership of the Sovereignty alliance within the National Political Council.”

The meeting in Erbil comes as Iraqi political leaders continue consultations aimed at strengthening coordination and advancing the political process in the country.