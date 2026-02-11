PM Barzani, Kuwaiti Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Iraq’s Political Developments

The discussions also touched on the broader situation in Iraq, including ongoing efforts and negotiations related to the election of a new president and the formation of a federal government.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received Kuwait’s Ambassador to Iraq, Hassan Mohammed Al-Zaman, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and recent political developments in Iraq, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting, which was also attended by Kuwait’s Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Othman Al-Dawoud, focused on enhancing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the State of Kuwait across various sectors.

During the talks, Ambassador Al-Zaman conveyed the greetings of the Emir and Crown Prince of Kuwait to Prime Minister Barzani and underscored Kuwait’s interest in deepening relations and expanding collaboration in multiple fields.

Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed the KRG’s commitment to advancing ties with Kuwait, highlighting the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation and fostering closer relations between the two sides.

The discussions also touched on the broader situation in Iraq, including ongoing efforts and negotiations related to the election of a new president and the formation of a federal government.

While the Kurdistan Region does not maintain formal representation in Kuwait, the Gulf state has operated a Consulate General in Erbil since 2015, reflecting continued diplomatic engagement between the two sides.