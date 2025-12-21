Erbil to Host Classic Car Exhibition as Part of New Year 2026 Festivities

Erbil will host a classic car carnival this week to celebrate New Year 2026, inviting owners of pre-1991 vehicles to display their cars in the city center.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Governorate of Erbil has announced plans to stage a large-scale exhibition of vintage automobiles in the city center this week, a move designed to integrate industrial heritage into the broader slate of cultural festivities scheduled to welcome the arrival of the New Year 2026.

According to a formal notice directed by Erbil Governorate Media, the event is being organized as a "grand carnival" intended to showcase the authenticity and historical significance of classic vehicles.

The initiative represents a specific effort by local authorities to leverage the aesthetic and historical appeal of automotive history to create a festive atmosphere for both local citizens and tourists during the holiday season.

A “Temporary Open-Air Museum”

The Erbil Governorate framed the upcoming exhibition not merely as a gathering for motoring enthusiasts, but as a cultural project with significant social resonance.

In its announcement, the Governorate articulated a view that classic cars in the city are not to be regarded solely as means of transportation.

Instead, officials described these vehicles as an intrinsic part of the "social history and memories of the city."

By congregating these vehicles in the heart of the capital, the administration aims to transform the city center into what the announcement described as a "temporary open-air museum for viewers."

This concept aligns with the Governorate’s stated objective of conveying a message regarding the preservation of the country’s heritage and civilizational history.

The event is designed to provide a platform for the owners of these rare cars to display their creativity and their dedication to preserving mechanical history in a festive, communal atmosphere.

Registration and Eligibility Criteria

As part of the logistical framework for the carnival, Erbil Governorate Media has issued a specific call to action for potential participants.

The administration has set a clear criterion for the vehicles that will define the scope of the exhibition: eligibility is restricted to cars that are of the 1991 model year or older.

This cutoff date establishes a timeline that focuses the event on vehicles that have weathered the transition of decades, reinforcing the "classic" designation central to the carnival’s theme.

The Governorate has directed all owners of such vehicles who wish to participate to initiate the registration process immediately.

To facilitate this, authorities have established a direct line of communication, instructing interested parties to contact the telephone number 07504618490.

This contact point is intended to handle the registration of vehicles and the organization of necessary procedures to ensure the smooth operation of the exhibition within the city center.

Enhancing the City’s Holiday Profile

The decision to hold the classic car carnival is described in the announcement as part of an "annual tradition" in which the capital city curates various activities to celebrate the New Year.

The Governorate’s statement emphasized that these preparations are intended to decorate the city with events that lend a "beautiful and civilized image" to Erbil.

By focusing on segments of society with specific passions—in this case, the preservation of vintage automobiles—the administration seeks to broaden the appeal of the New Year celebrations.

The announcement noted that the authenticity and history of old cars have "always been attractive to citizens and tourists," suggesting that the event is expected to draw significant foot traffic and serve as a focal point for public engagement during the holiday week.

Preservation and Creativity

The announcement underscores the role of private collectors in maintaining this aspect of the region's history. The Governorate characterized the carnival as an opportunity for car owners to demonstrate their "creativity and preservation of these rare cars."

This acknowledgment suggests that the event is as much a recognition of the custodians of these vehicles as it is a display of the machines themselves.

The emphasis on "civilizational history" and "heritage" indicates that the Erbil Governorate views the continued existence and maintenance of these pre-1991 vehicles as a contribution to the cultural fabric of the Kurdistan Region.

By integrating this exhibition into the preparations for 2026, the city is signaling the importance of honoring the past even as it celebrates the arrival of the future.

As preparations continue this week, the city center is expected to become a hub of activity, merging the celebratory mood of the New Year with the nostalgic appeal of the region’s automotive legacy.

The event stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of classic cars and the administration's commitment to diverse cultural programming.