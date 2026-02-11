Türkiye Denies Interference in Iraq, Says Foreign Minister's Remarks Were Misinterpreted

Türkiye says Hakan Fidan’s remarks were misinterpreted, denying interference in Iraq and reaffirming respect for sovereignty after Baghdad summoned the Turkish ambassador.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has issued a clarification rejecting claims of interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, saying that remarks by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan were misinterpreted and inaccurately portrayed by sections of Iraqi media.

On Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said that parts of Fidan’s comments, made during a televised interview on Feb. 9, had been distorted. Keçeli stated that the remarks were based on a framework of shared cooperation and were intended to draw attention to the security threat posed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) inside Iraq, particularly in Sinjar, Makhmour, and Qandil, where the group maintains a presence.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected characterizations of the statements as “interference in Iraq’s internal affairs,” reiterating that Ankara’s consistent policy is to strengthen institutional and constructive cooperation with Iraq, especially in the field of security.

Keçeli added that Türkiye continues to reaffirm its support for the sovereignty of its Iraqi neighbor, stressing that its position remains unchanged in all diplomatic engagements.

Earlier on the same day, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry summoned Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad Anil Bora Inan to formally convey its reservations over Fidan’s media remarks. During the meeting, Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom said the statements undermined friendly relations and violated diplomatic norms.

Baghdad emphasized that issues such as Sinjar and other territories are purely national matters handled under Iraq’s own constitutional framework and rejected any external intervention.

In response, Ambassador Inan said the comments had been misunderstood due to inaccurate translation, clarifying that they referred only to PKK elements in Iraq and were not directed at Iraq’s internal affairs or its citizens. He reaffirmed Ankara’s respect for Iraqi sovereignty and commitment to strong bilateral ties.

As both sides seek to contain the diplomatic fallout, Ankara’s clarification underscores a renewed emphasis on dialogue and cooperation, while Baghdad reiterates that any security discussions must respect Iraq’s sovereignty and national decision-making.