MEP Evin Incir Urges EU to Attach Conditions to €620 Million Syria Aid

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Evin Incir has criticized the European Union’s decision to pledge €620 million in financial support to Syria, calling for strict conditions to be attached to any assistance provided to Damascus.

In an interview with Kurdistan24 on Wednesday, Incir described it as “unacceptable” that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa promised European taxpayers’ money to the Syrian regime without conditionality.

“This is, I would say, even a betrayal of the Kurdish people and many other communities in Syria,” she stated.

Incir acknowledged that the funding decision was made by the European Commission and EU member states. However, she stressed that both institutions must take into account the position of the European Parliament.

“When Parliament speaks with one united voice, the Commission and the member states cannot close their eyes,” she said.

She noted that the European Parliament is set to adopt a final resolution demanding that any financial support to Damascus be conditioned on respect for international law, minority rights, and existing agreements between the Syrian government and the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES).

The MEP also welcomed a proposal by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham regarding Syria, describing it as “important.” She expressed hope that Graham would persuade his Republican colleagues, including former President Donald Trump, to support the initiative. At the same time, she voiced concern over what she described as a lack of clear U.S. support for the Kurds in recent developments.

Incir emphasized that the European Union must “stand on its own feet” and take firm action toward Damascus, accusing the Syrian government of targeting Kurds and other minorities.

“The more actors who stand on the side of the Kurds, the more the regime in Damascus will understand that it cannot continue with business as usual,” she said, underscoring the need for coordinated international pressure, including from the United States.

She praised the role of Kurdish forces in Western Kurdistan (Rojava) in the fight against ISIS, describing them as a key force that protected not only the region but also Europe from the extremist group.

“If it were not for them, we might have seen ISIS operating in our streets. It is our duty to act,” Incir stated.

According to Incir, the upcoming European Parliament resolution will reflect the will of European citizens, as Parliament is directly elected, and will signal that negotiations or financial commitments to Damascus must come with clear demands to safeguard the rights and security of the Kurdish people, particularly in Western Kurdistan.

She added that the resolution will also call for respect for the self-determination and self-governance established in Western Kurdistan.

In closing, Incir expressed appreciation for those supporting Kurdish rights and pointed to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as a model of governance and support.

“The European Union should learn from the KRG what real support means—real support for those who have defended us for a long time,” she concluded.