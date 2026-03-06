Saudi Arabia Announces Interception of Three Ballistic Missiles Targeting Prince Sultan Air Base

Saudi Arabia intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base, according to the Saudi defense ministry, which said the projectiles were destroyed before impact and caused no damage.

18 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Saudi Arabia announced that its air defense systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, preventing them from reaching their intended target and causing no damage.

In a statement released early Friday, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said the missiles were detected and neutralized before impact.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, citing the official spokesperson of the ministry, the interception occurred before the projectiles could strike the air base.

“Three ballistic missiles that were directed toward Prince Sultan Air Base were detected and intercepted before reaching their targets and were destroyed,” the spokesperson said.

The ministry did not disclose further details regarding the origin of the missiles but emphasized that Saudi forces remain fully prepared to protect the country’s airspace.

Since the outbreak of the war between the United States and Israel against Iran, Tehran has repeatedly targeted US military bases and facilities across the region using drones and missiles.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State announced the suspension of operations at the US Embassy in Kuwait and urged American citizens to leave the country.

In a statement, the department confirmed that all activities at the embassy had been halted but noted that there were no reports of injuries among diplomatic staff.

At the same time, the US government called on all American citizens currently in Kuwait to immediately prepare to depart the country.

Since the start of the war between the United States and Israel and Iran, large numbers of foreign nationals have begun leaving the Middle East, while governments around the world have urged their citizens to quickly exit the region for safety.

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2026, killing several senior leaders of the country.

Iran responded quickly to the attacks by launching missiles toward Israel and targeting several US military bases and facilities across countries in the region.

The interception of the missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base reflects the widening regional tensions as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to unfold across the Middle East.