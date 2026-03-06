Iraqi Security Forces Thwart Drone Attempt Targeting Public Facility Between Kirkuk and Sulaimani

Iraqi security forces intercepted a drone attempting to target a public facility between Kirkuk and Sulaimani late on March 5, 2026, preventing casualties. The incident comes amid rising regional tensions linked to the US-Israel war with Iran.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi security forces intercepted and shot down a drone that attempted to target a public facility along the border between the provinces of Kirkuk and Sulaimani, preventing any damage or casualties, according to Iraq’s Security Media Cell.

Early on Friday, Iraq’s Security Media Cell revealed details of the incident in a statement, noting that late the previous night at 10:00 p.m., security forces detected a drone that was attempting to bomb one of the public institutions located between Kirkuk province and Sulaimani province.

According to the statement, specialized security units immediately engaged the target and successfully brought the drone down, neutralizing the threat without causing any casualties or material damage.

Since the outbreak of the war between the United States and Israel and Iran, outlawed armed groups in Iraq have attempted to target US and allied military bases in the Kurdistan Region using suicide drones.

Fortunately, all such drone attacks carried out against the Kurdistan Region have been intercepted by US and allied air defense systems. These attacks resulted only in material damage and caused no casualties.

In the latest developments, late the previous night many of the outlawed armed groups in Iraq affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces evacuated their bases and headquarters near the Nineveh provincial border as well as in central and southern Iraqi provinces, fearing possible strikes by the United States and Israel.

These developments follow the launch of US and Israeli airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2026, which resulted in the killing of several leaders in the country.

Iran responded shortly afterward by launching several missiles toward Israel and targeting multiple US military bases and facilities across countries in the region.

The thwarted drone incident underscores rising regional tensions as Iraq’s security forces continue efforts to prevent attacks and maintain stability amid the ongoing conflict.