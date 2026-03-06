Trump Says He Wants Iran's Leadership Structure Removed and a ‘Good Leader’ in Place

US President Donald Trump said he wants Iran’s leadership structure removed and indicated he has names in mind for a “good leader,” while dismissing the possibility of a ground invasion.

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump said he wants Iran’s leadership structure completely removed and indicated he has several names in mind for a “good leader,” while downplaying the possibility of a ground invasion in the country.

In a phone call with NBC News on Thursday, Trump outlined his view on the future leadership of Iran and the direction of the ongoing war.

“We want to go in and clean out everything,” Trump told NBC News. “We don’t want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period.”

He added that Washington wants a different type of leadership in Iran.

“We want them to have a good leader. We have some people who I think would do a good job,” Trump said, while declining to name any individuals.

The US president also indicated that his administration is monitoring individuals he considers potential leaders to ensure they survive the conflict.

“We are watching them, yeah,” he said.

Trump’s comments expanded on remarks he made earlier in an interview with NBC News on Saturday, when he was asked who could lead Iran next.

“I don’t know, but at some point, they’ll be calling me to ask who I’d like,” he said, adding that he was “only being a little sarcastic when I say that.”

Trump also addressed comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who told NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas that Iran is prepared for a possible ground invasion by American and Israeli forces.

The US president dismissed the statement and suggested that such a scenario is not currently under consideration.

“It’s a waste of time,” Trump said. “They’ve lost everything. They’ve lost their navy. They’ve lost everything they can lose.”

He added that US strikes against Iran will continue with the same pace and intensity.

Trump’s remarks signal continued pressure on Iran’s leadership as military operations and political tensions surrounding the conflict persist.