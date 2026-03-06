Iraq’s Foreign Minister: We Will Not Allow Our Territory to Become a Source of Threat to Neighboring Countries

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned of the dangers of regional war expansion and reaffirmed that Iraqi territory will not be used to attack neighboring countries during a meeting with US diplomat Joshua Harris in Baghdad.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A diplomatic meeting in Baghdad placed Iraq’s regional security concerns at the forefront, as Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned of the risks posed by the ongoing war in the region and reaffirmed that Iraqi territory will not be used as a platform for attacks against neighboring countries.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Fuad Hussein received Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Iraq, during a meeting in Baghdad.

According to the ministry’s statement, the meeting was dedicated to discussing developments in the war in the region and its regional implications. During the talks, Hussein warned of the dangers of the continued war and its negative impact on security and stability across the Middle East.

He also reiterated that the Iraqi government is making continuous efforts to keep the country away from the circle of regional conflicts.

Hussein pointed to the financial and economic repercussions of the situation on Iraqi society and stressed that “the government is committed to protecting all diplomatic missions in Iraq in accordance with international agreements and diplomatic norms.”

In another part of the meeting, the Iraqi foreign minister stated that no party will be allowed to use Iraqi territory as a platform for aggression.

Hussein also referred to the position announced by the leadership of the Kurdistan Region, which emphasized that no group will be allowed to use the region’s territory to carry out acts of violence against neighboring countries, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting concluded with Baghdad reaffirming its position that Iraq’s territory must not become a launchpad for regional confrontations, while warning that the continuation of the war could further destabilize the Middle East.