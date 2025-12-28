Rapid Advancement of Artificial Intelligence in Kurdistan Sparks Debate Over Economic Utility and Future Risks

AI use in Kurdistan is surging, aiding youth employment and trade, but experts warn of privacy risks and future self-teaching systems matching human capabilities.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence technology within the Kurdistan Region has accelerated significantly over the past year, fundamentally altering the landscape of daily business and prompting a sharp division in perspective regarding the long-term implications of its usage.

According to recent reports, the technology is advancing at what observers describe as a "boundless speed," driven by a marked increase in the variety of AI types available and the sophistication of their operational methods.

As the rate of users climbs substantially, the region finds itself at a crossroads between the economic efficiencies championed by a younger, tech-savvy workforce and the profound security risks outlined by industry experts.

The surge in adoption has been particularly notable during the current year, a period characterized not only by the technological maturation of these systems but also by their deeper integration into the commercial fabric of the region.

This expansion has enabled individuals to take on professional workloads that were previously unmanageable.

Ahmed Shwan, a 22-year-old university student, represents this new demographic of heavy users who have become deeply involved in the world of artificial intelligence. Shwan currently leverages the technology to maintain employment with three separate companies simultaneously, a feat that underscores the efficiency gains provided by these tools.

In an interview regarding his experience, Shwan emphasized the neutrality of the technology itself, arguing that the outcome of its application is entirely dependent on the intent of the operator.

"If artificial intelligence is used correctly, it can be helpful for solving most problems," Shwan said. He characterized the technology as a dual-use instrument, noting that "that technology is a tool that can be used for good or bad deeds. This depends on the way of thinking and the character of the user."

Shwan’s perspective highlights a critical philosophical distinction that is emerging among the region’s new power users: the separation of execution from decision-making.

Despite his reliance on AI to manage a threefold workload, Shwan cautioned against ceding executive authority to algorithms.

"Artificial intelligence must be dealt with as a means, not as a decision-maker," he asserted, suggesting that human oversight remains an indispensable component of the workflow, regardless of the technology's processing power.

This integration of AI is now evident across most fields of daily business in the region. The trade sector, in particular, has emerged as a primary adopter, relying heavily on artificial intelligence to streamline complex operations.

Businesses are utilizing these systems for rigorous data analysis, market forecasting, and the automated classification of goods, functions that are increasing the speed of commerce but also deepening the economy's dependence on automated systems.

However, parallel to this economic optimism is a growing chorus of concern from specialists who warn that the "boundless speed" of development brings with it unprecedented vulnerabilities.

Dr. Hemin Fatih, an artificial intelligence expert, outlined the severe security implications associated with the unchecked spread of these technologies.

Dr. Fatih noted that the risks are not merely theoretical but involve direct threats to information security. He identified "unauthorized access to secret and sensitive information" as a primary danger, alongside the potential for "using it, and violating private boundaries."

Beyond the immediate threats to privacy and data integrity, Dr. Fatih issued a stark prediction regarding the trajectory of AI development in the near term.

His assessment points toward a rapidly approaching horizon where the capabilities of the software may eclipse the control of its creators. "It is predicted that in the near future, the capability level of the new generation of artificial intelligence will match that of humans," Dr. Fatih said.

Perhaps most concerning to observers is Dr. Fatih’s suggestion that the next iteration of these systems will possess a degree of autonomy that fundamentally changes the human-machine dynamic. He warned that the technology will not only match human capability but "will be able to teach itself and develop itself."

This potential for recursive self-improvement suggests a future where AI systems could evolve independently of human input, raising ethical and safety questions that go far beyond the current debates over data privacy or employment efficiency.

As the Kurdistan Region continues to absorb these technologies into its trade and educational sectors, the tension between the practical benefits experienced by students like Shwan and the existential risks identified by experts like Dr. Fatih is likely to define the technological policy debate in the coming years.

For now, the technology continues to advance day by day, embedding itself deeper into the region's reality.