WhatsApp Says Russia Attempted to Fully Block App

Meta Warns Move Aimed at Steering 100 Million Users Toward State-Controlled Platform.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — WhatsApp said on Wednesday that Russian authorities “attempted to fully block” the messaging platform in what it described as an effort to push users toward a state-controlled alternative, a move that could affect more than 100 million users across the country.

In a statement posted on X, the Meta-owned company accused Moscow of trying to isolate Russian citizens from encrypted communications.

“Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app,” the company said. “Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backward step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia.”

WhatsApp added that it was working to maintain connectivity for users in the country.

The allegation comes amid a broader expansion of state oversight over Russia’s digital space. Since the launch of its military campaign in Ukraine, authorities have introduced a series of regulatory and technical measures affecting online platforms, including steps to regulate content, manage access to certain foreign services, and promote domestically developed digital alternatives.

Russia’s internet watchdog, Roskomnadzor, announced Tuesday that it would impose “phased restrictions” on Telegram, another popular messaging platform, citing alleged non-compliance with national legislation.

The regulator has previously accused foreign tech firms of failing to store Russian users’ data on domestic servers and of not removing content deemed illegal under Russian law.

Under legislation enacted over the past decade, technology companies operating in Russia are required to localize user data, provide access to authorities upon request, and remove content that authorities classify as extremist, false, or destabilizing. Non-compliance can result in fines, service slowdowns, or outright bans.

The dispute reflects a long-running push by Moscow to build what officials call a “sovereign internet” — a digital ecosystem that can operate independently of Western infrastructure and platforms.

Authorities have promoted domestic alternatives to global services, including homegrown social networks and messaging applications, arguing that they enhance national security and protect citizens’ data.

Critics, however, contend that these initiatives are designed to expand state surveillance capabilities and tighten political control. Rights groups say the restrictions have accelerated since 2022, when the government passed sweeping laws criminalizing criticism of the military and broadening definitions of extremism.

Independent media outlets have been blocked or forced to close, and major Western platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have been restricted or banned.

WhatsApp has remained one of the most widely used communication tools in Russia, serving not only for personal messaging but also for small business operations and media distribution. A full-scale disruption would therefore have significant social and economic implications.

While Russian authorities have not publicly confirmed a complete nationwide block, previous enforcement tactics have included throttling internet traffic to targeted platforms, rendering them intermittently inaccessible. Similar measures were used in the past against Twitter before it was ultimately restricted.

The latest confrontation underscores the fragile position of foreign technology firms operating in Russia’s increasingly regulated digital environment. As Moscow deepens efforts to channel online activity into state-supervised platforms, the balance between digital sovereignty, cybersecurity, and civil liberties remains a central and contentious issue.