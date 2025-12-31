Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Extends New Year Greetings, Highlights KRG Reforms and Urges Political Consensus

The prime minister voiced hope that a new cabinet of the KRG would be formed in the near future, noting that "its formation has unfortunately been intentionally obstructed."

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his warmest congratulations to the people of the Kurdistan Region and Kurds everywhere on the occasion of the New Year 2026, expressing hope for a year marked by happiness, stability, and peace.

In a New Year message, Barzani reflected on the past year as one that combined notable achievements with significant challenges. He said the year witnessed the completion of several important and strategic projects, while also presenting obstacles that required resilience and perseverance.

Barzani credited the progress made to what he described as the support of God and the steadfastness of the people of Kurdistan, noting that the KRG was able to advance reforms across a range of sectors.

He highlighted efforts to ensure continuous electricity supply, address water shortages, expand road networks, and improve financial and banking infrastructure, stressing that the government remains committed to expanding services for the people of the region.

Looking ahead, the prime minister voiced hope that a new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government would be formed in the near future, noting that "its formation has unfortunately been intentionally obstructed."

He emphasized that Kurdistan’s higher interests should not be sacrificed for the benefit of any individual party.

Barzani also expressed optimism that a new federal government cabinet in Baghdad would soon be formed based on partnership, balance, and consensus, principles he said are essential for stability and effective governance in Iraq.

Concluding his message, the KRG prime minister once again congratulated the public on the New Year, wishing all citizens lasting happiness, good health, and prosperity in the year ahead.

The prime minister’s New Year message comes at a politically sensitive moment for the Kurdistan Region, which has been grappling with prolonged negotiations over the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government following parliamentary elections.

At the same time, the Kurdistan Region continues to face structural challenges linked to its relationship with the federal government in Baghdad, particularly over budget transfers, public sector salaries, and the management of oil and gas resources. Recurrent disputes with Baghdad have had a direct impact on the region’s economy and public finances, placing additional pressure on the KRG.

Regionally, the Kurdistan Region has also been affected by broader instability in Iraq and the wider Middle East, including security tensions, disruptions to trade routes, and fluctuating energy markets.

Despite these pressures, the KRG has sought to prioritize infrastructure development, electricity provision, water management, and financial sector reforms as part of longer-term efforts to strengthen economic resilience and governance.

Barzani’s call for the formation of both a new KRG cabinet and a new federal government based on partnership, balance, and consensus reflects longstanding Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) demands for constitutional cooperation within a federal Iraq.

The KRG and KDP senior officials have repeatedly stressed that political stability, effective governance, and sustained economic recovery depend on inclusive power-sharing arrangements and respect for constitutional frameworks at both the regional and federal levels.