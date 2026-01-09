BCF Readies Aid Operations as Displacement of Kurdish Families Escalates in Western Kurdistan

Rawaj Haji, Member of board of Directors at BCF, said the foundation’s teams are fully prepared to welcome displaced Kurdish families, stressing that all logistical and humanitarian requirements have been completed to meet the growing needs.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has announced its full readiness to receive and support Kurdish families displaced by the recent escalation of violence in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), as security and humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Friday, Rawaj Haji, Member of board of Directors at BCF, said the foundation’s teams are fully prepared to welcome displaced Kurdish families, stressing that all logistical and humanitarian requirements have been completed to meet the growing needs.

“Our preparations are complete, and we are ready to receive a large number of internally displaced persons, which we expect to increase in the coming period,” Haji stated.

According to Haji, BCF has maintained a stable and active presence in Afrin city for the past three years and is currently overseeing aid operations through a team of 50 employees and volunteers. The foundation’s efforts focus on providing shelter, essential supplies, and humanitarian assistance to families fleeing violence in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

The announcement comes a day after BCF issued an urgent appeal for humanitarian assistance to support the Kurdish population in Aleppo amid escalating tensions and worsening security conditions. In a statement released Thursday, the foundation warned that ongoing violence could trigger a major humanitarian crisis, leading to mass displacement and serious risks to civilian lives, particularly women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

BCF noted that preliminary figures indicate a significant number of families have already been forced to flee their homes in Aleppo, with many seeking refuge in Afrin. In response, the foundation confirmed that its Afrin office has launched a large-scale humanitarian campaign aimed at delivering emergency aid to internally displaced persons.

The foundation also called on humanitarian agencies, international organizations, charitable individuals in the Kurdistan Region, and members of the Kurdish diaspora abroad to support its relief efforts, emphasizing that coordinated action is essential to ensure timely assistance.

The humanitarian response follows intense military developments in northern Aleppo. Earlier Thursday, the Syrian Democratic Forces’ internal security unit, Asayish, announced it had repelled a large-scale ground and aerial assault by Damascus government factions targeting the Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods. Asayish reported that the attack involved heavy weaponry, tanks, armored vehicles, and suicide drones, but was ultimately pushed back after significant losses.

Public anger over the attacks has also spread beyond Syria, with demonstrations held in Diyarbakir condemning the assault on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo.

As tensions remain high, humanitarian organizations such as the BCF continue to mobilize resources, aiming to protect civilians and preserve the dignity of families displaced by the ongoing conflict.