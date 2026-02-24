Russian Consul General in Erbil Highlights Strong Ties with Kurdistan Region

He said Moscow values its humanitarian, cultural, political, and economic relations with the Kurdistan Region and sees it as a stable and reliable partner.

8 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Maxim Rubin, Russia’s Consul General in Erbil, on Tuesday reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to strengthening relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, while outlining Russia’s position on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Rubin congratulated Muslims in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq on the holy month of Ramadan and Christians on the beginning of their fasting period.

Addressing the war in Ukraine, he said Russia’s “special military operation,” launched on February 24, 2022, was aimed at defending people in eastern Ukraine and ensuring what he described as Russia’s security and independence. He stressed that Moscow seeks a neutral Ukraine that does not join NATO and said the status of Donbas joining the Russian Federation is “irreversible.”

Rubin expressed hope that ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would yield positive results, noting what he described as a constructive stance from the current US administration and President Donald Trump. He said Russia is ready to continue talks based on what he called an understanding reached between President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

Turning to bilateral ties, Rubin described Iraq as a friendly country and said Moscow maintains strong relations with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region despite Western sanctions on Russia. He said economic cooperation is largely focused on the energy sector, where Russian companies have operated for years.

He also pointed to opportunities to expand cooperation in tourism and trade, suggesting exchanges of delegations and participation in tourism fairs.

Rubin highlighted Russia’s historic ties with the Kurdish people, recalling that Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani spent 12 years in Russia. He said Moscow values its humanitarian, cultural, political, and economic relations with the Kurdistan Region and sees it as a stable and reliable partner.

On regional issues, Rubin said Russia is closely monitoring developments in Syria and welcomed mediation efforts by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to ease tensions between Damascus and Kurdish forces.

He added that Russia does not interfere in Iraq’s internal political process and hopes both local and federal governments will be formed soon.

Regarding visas, Rubin said Iraqi citizens can apply directly for Russian visas with proper documentation and an official invitation, adding that Moscow is considering ways to facilitate greater exchanges, including the possibility of direct flights in the future.

“Russia has always been a friend of the Kurdish people,” Rubin said, emphasizing Moscow’s desire to further deepen bilateral ties.