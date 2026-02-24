Iran’s Consul General in Erbil: Relations with Kurdistan Region Strong Across All Sectors

“We have good relations with the Kurdistan Region in all sectors, and we want to develop our relations further,” Assadi told Kurdistan24.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Consul General in Erbil, Faramarz Assadi, on Tuesday reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening its relations with the Kurdistan Region across various sectors.

“We have good relations with the Kurdistan Region in all sectors, and we want to develop our relations further,” Assadi told Kurdistan24. He added that efforts to deepen cooperation would gain further momentum after the holy month of Ramadan.

Commenting on broader regional developments, Assadi expressed optimism regarding ongoing discussions between Tehran and Washington, saying, “The outcome of the Iran-US talks will be good, God willing.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also highlighted the strength of ties between Iran and the Kurdistan Region. In remarks to Kurdistan24, he noted that relations remain “very good,” emphasizing that after the Iranian president assumed office, his first foreign visit was to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Baghaei further underscored the robust trade exchange between Iran and Iraq, pointing to economic cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral relations.