US Reaffirms Support for Iraq Stability, Rejects Maliki Nomination

Trump Administration Signals Sanctions Risk Amid Ongoing Government Deadlock

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A senior US official at the White House has reiterated Washington’s support for Iraq’s stability and prosperity while reaffirming the administration’s rejection of the nomination of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, warning that a government influenced by Iran would undermine Iraq’s national interests and its partnership with the United States.

In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the official stated that “the United States stands with Iraq to achieve stability, prosperity, and security,” but stressed that “a government controlled by Iran cannot prioritize Iraq’s interests, distance Iraq from regional conflicts, or strengthen the shared interests between the United States and Iraq.”

The US rejection has escalated to the highest level, with President Donald Trump reportedly threatening to impose sanctions and cut cooperation with Baghdad if al-Maliki’s candidacy proceeds.

According to the reports, potential measures under consideration include sanctions, blocking Iraq’s oil export revenues held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and possibly restricting Iraq’s access to US dollar reserves — steps that would carry serious financial consequences for the country.

The pressure comes at a sensitive moment, as Iraq remains mired in a constitutional vacuum following the November 2025 parliamentary elections. The Shiite Coordination Framework now faces a critical test amid growing external and internal pressure.

Trump is described as pursuing a dual-track policy toward Iraq — combining economic leverage and threats with incentives, including facilitating the entry of US energy companies such as Chevron into the Iraqi market — while seeking to reshape Iraq’s political trajectory away from external dominance.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly contacted Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, warning that a government backed by Iran would not succeed and signaling the possibility of sanctions targeting Iraqi individuals and institutions if al-Maliki’s nomination continues.

Meanwhile, US envoy Tom Barrack, during meetings over the past two days with Iraqi officials, emphasized the need for effective leadership aligned with stabilization policies. He warned that any government “established under external dominance” would fail to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people or build an effective partnership with Washington.

The developments coincided with a key meeting of the Shiite Coordination Framework on Tuesday night, held at the office of Humam Hamoudi, head of the Supreme Islamic Council.

Political observers had expected the bloc to take a decisive position on al-Maliki’s candidacy — either reaffirming or withdrawing it. However, after several hours of discussions, the group’s statement made no reference to al-Maliki. Instead, it called on Kurdish parties to reach an agreement on a candidate for the presidency, underscoring the continuing political impasse.

As Iraq navigates mounting economic and security pressures, the government formation process remains at a critical juncture. With potential sanctions and financial restrictions under discussion, Iraqi political factions now face consequential decisions that could influence the country’s economic stability, international partnerships, and broader regional positioning in the months ahead.