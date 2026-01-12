First Kurdish Primary School Opens in Belgium to Preserve Language and Cultural Identity

A new Kurdish primary school has opened in Leuven, Belgium, with 50 students and 4 teachers, aiming to teach the Kurdish language and culture to diaspora children.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A group of educators and community activists in Leuven have established the city's first primary educational institution dedicated to the instruction of the Kurdish language, a significant development for the diaspora community in Belgium. The newly inaugurated "Kurdistan School" has officially opened its doors to students, marking a concerted effort by expatriate families to ensure that the younger generation maintains a linguistic and cultural connection to their heritage while living abroad.

The establishment of the school represents a grassroots initiative driven by Kurdish teachers and activists who identified a critical gap in the upbringing of children within the diaspora.

According to the school's founders, the primary objective of the institution is to teach the Kurdish language, the mother tongue of the students, to children who are growing up in Europe.

The curriculum is designed to ensure that these students not only preserve their national identity but also acquire the fundamental literacy skills necessary to read and write in their own language, a competency that organizers say has been lost among some previous generations of the diaspora.

Shadiye Salim, a teacher at the new institution, described the initiative as a vital corrective measure for the community. Speaking to Kurdistan24, Salim emphasized the urgency of the project, noting the linguistic disconnect experienced by older cohorts of Kurds living in Belgium.

"Generations prior to these children do not know the Kurdish alphabet," Salim said. She framed the ability to write in one’s native tongue as an existential matter for the community's future, stating, "If a Kurd cannot write in their own language, this is a disaster for the future."

She characterized the school as "the most beautiful project that has been launched in Belgium so far," reflecting the high regard in which the initiative is held by its staff.

The curriculum at the Kurdistan School extends beyond basic literacy. According to the administration, the educational program is comprehensive, incorporating art lessons, songs, and various other activities designed to immerse students in their heritage.

These cultural components are intended to instill a spirit of patriotism and a deep appreciation for Kurdish culture in the hearts of the children, complementing the rigorous focus on reading and writing.

The opening of the school was facilitated by support from broader community organizations. Teacher Naski Nasir acknowledged the role of the Confederation of the Kurdistani Diaspora in bringing the project to fruition.

Nasir expressed gratitude for the Confederation's assistance in establishing the school and noted that the faculty holds high hopes for the children's future development as a result of this new educational resource.

The response from parents in Leuven has been positive, with families from diverse backgrounds enrolling their children. Shewa Hussein, a mother who enrolled both of her children in the program, expressed her satisfaction with the facility.

"We want our children to learn Kurdish letters and words here and to know their culture," Hussein said, highlighting the dual focus on linguistics and identity that drives parental interest.

The school also serves children from mixed-heritage families. Pauline, a Belgian national married to a Kurdish husband, is among the parents who have chosen to educate their children at the Kurdistan School. For Pauline, the decision was practical as well as cultural. She explained that it is important for her children to learn their father's language proficiently.

"It is important for the children to learn their father's language well so that when they return to Kurdistan, they do not encounter language problems," Pauline stated, underscoring the link between the diaspora education and future interactions with the Kurdistan Region.

Currently, the Kurdistan School operates with a faculty of four teachers serving a student body of 50 children. Despite the successful launch, the administration faces logistical hurdles.

School administrators have drawn attention to significant challenges regarding their physical infrastructure. They report that the current building is small and insufficient to accommodate the number of students adequately.

In response to these capacity constraints, the founders of the school have issued a direct appeal to the government in Erbil. They are calling upon the Ministry of Education of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to provide assistance.

Specifically, the administrators are seeking support to secure a suitable and more spacious building that can sustain the growing demand for Kurdish education in Leuven, ensuring that the project can continue to serve the needs of the community effectively.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Barzan Hassan contributed to this report.