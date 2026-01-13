Barzani Charity Reports Mass Displacement from Aleppo Neighborhoods Amid Winter Crisis

Nearly 28,000 families flee Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh toward Afrin as fighting, cold weather, and infrastructure damage deepen humanitarian needs.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) said in its latest report that nearly 28,000 families have fled the Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo in less than a week, as renewed fighting coincides with harsh winter conditions that have put thousands of women and children at risk.

In a report released on Tuesday, the foundation’s Syria office detailed the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation and emergency response efforts for displaced civilians from Aleppo province, who began heading toward Afrin following clashes that erupted in early January.

According to the report, fighting between Aleppo’s internal security forces and the Syrian Arab Army in the Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods began on Jan. 8 and has since forced the displacement of more than 27,750 families—an estimated 138,750 people. More than 90 percent of those displaced have sought refuge in Afrin city and the surrounding villages.

The foundation said displacement has continued to accelerate, with another wave of nearly 2,000 families leaving the area over the past two days alone. The exodus has unfolded amid severe cold and snowfall in mountainous areas, heightening health risks, particularly for children and the elderly.

Barzani Charity teams operating in Afrin have continued to provide emergency assistance, the report said. As of 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12, a total of 11,480 people had benefited from various forms of aid, including the distribution of hot meals to 9,746 individuals, essential household items—such as blankets, mattresses, and basic supplies—to 606 people, and medical services and medicines to 396 patients.

Psychosocial support activities were also provided to 480 children, while winter clothing was distributed to 252 people, according to the BCF.

For Tuesday, the charity said it plans to distribute 1,500 hot meals and dry food packages to 3,000 families, alongside the deployment of five mobile medical teams to address urgent health needs.

The report also noted the start of a limited return process. On Jan. 12, the first convoy of 750 families returned to Aleppo with the support of Afrin’s local administration, while an additional 250 families returned voluntarily.

Despite these movements, the foundation highlighted a series of serious challenges. Displaced families remain fearful of arrest and interrogation by security forces, while extensive damage to infrastructure and housing in Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh has left many areas without basic services.

The onset of a severe winter season, combined with snowfall, has further endangered vulnerable groups.

Afrin, the report said, is currently hosting nearly 110,000 displaced people, placing heavy strain on local infrastructure and underscoring the urgent need for expanded shelter capacity.

The BCF praised the support of international and local donors, including Peace Village, Khalsa Aid, Zer Company, Tofin Catholic Church, and Media International School, for contributing to relief efforts.

However, it stressed that the scale of the humanitarian crisis requires a far greater response from aid organizations, noting that the number of humanitarian actors currently operating in Afrin remains insufficient to meet the growing needs.