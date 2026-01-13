Barzani Charity Foundation Warns of Worsening Humanitarian and Psychological Crisis for Aleppo’s Displaced

Barzani Charity Foundation warns of a severe humanitarian and psychological crisis among Aleppo’s displaced, citing urgent needs for healthcare, shelter, food, and mental health support as over 110,000 people flee to Afrin.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As waves of displaced families continue to arrive from Aleppo under harsh winter conditions, the Barzani Charity Foundation has sounded the alarm over a deepening humanitarian and psychological emergency unfolding in displacement camps and temporary shelters.

The Barzani Charity Foundation has warned of the severity of the humanitarian situation facing civilians displaced by the fighting in Aleppo, stressing the urgent need for psychological and medical support inside displacement camps, alongside the provision of daily assistance to families fleeing the violence.

In a statement, the foundation said displaced people are in immediate need of healthcare services, medicines, and sustained humanitarian aid, describing the scale of suffering among the displaced population as extensive.

The foundation announced that it has distributed 4,500 food baskets to displaced families and deployed mobile nursing teams, along with five medical units, to camps and displacement sites. According to the statement, the teams are providing healthcare services and supporting health centers in villages surrounding Aleppo’s city center to help accommodate the large influx of displaced people.

The Barzani Charity Foundation added that while the quantities of aid delivered to displaced families in northern Aleppo are essential, it continues its efforts to provide psychological support, particularly for children displaced from Aleppo.

According to information released by the foundation, its assistance has included the provision of essential food supplies, basic life necessities, and other critical needs for displaced families.

The foundation said that more than 22,000 families—approximately 110,000 people—were displaced within a short period and sought refuge in Afrin, underscoring the urgent requirement to establish large-scale shelter facilities.

The Barzani Charity Foundation warned of catastrophic humanitarian conditions as winter cold waves continue, accompanied by rainfall and snowfall in mountainous areas. It said these conditions are severely affecting the health of displaced people, particularly women, children, and the elderly.

The foundation also cautioned against the risk of disease outbreaks inside displacement camps and noted that the psychological condition of women and children has deteriorated alarmingly, creating an urgent need for immediate mental health support.

It added that it issued emergency appeals one day earlier, calling for donations and humanitarian assistance for civilians displaced by the Syrian Arab Army’s attack on Aleppo. According to the foundation, the situation has further deteriorated amid shortages of food supplies and an acute need for essential items for residents displaced from the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud neighborhoods.

With displacement numbers continuing to rise and winter conditions tightening their grip, the Barzani Charity Foundation warned that without urgent and sustained support, the humanitarian and psychological toll on Aleppo’s displaced families will deepen further.