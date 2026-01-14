Heavy snowfall limits Movement at Haji Omaran Border Crossing as Authorities Affirm Full Preparedness

Heavy snowfall has limited traffic at Haji Omaran border crossing, while Erbil Civil Defense and border authorities confirm full preparedness, urging caution and assuring citizens that safety measures are in place across the province.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As winter tightens its grip on the highlands of the Kurdistan Region, heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions have led to temporary movement restrictions at the Haji Omaran international border crossing, while authorities emphasize that government teams are fully prepared and conditions remain under control.

On Wednesday, the Media and Communications Directorate of the Haji Omaran international border crossing announced that traffic through the crossing has been limited due to heavy snowfall, difficult road conditions, and unstable weather. The administration called on citizens and travelers to avoid using the crossing unless travel is absolutely necessary.

In an official statement, the border administration urged travelers and citizens from the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Iran to refrain from visiting the crossing amid continuous snowfall and challenging weather conditions, unless they face urgent and unavoidable circumstances. The statement emphasized that the measures are intended to ensure public safety.

The administration also clarified that its teams remain on standby to clear roads and manage conditions on the ground. It noted that citizens will be informed through further announcements once weather conditions improve and traffic returns to normal.

Haji Omaran international border crossing is located in the town of Haji Omaran within the Choman district of Erbil province, along the border between the Kurdistan Region and Iran. The crossing is considered one of the most important strategic border points between the two sides, playing a significant role in trade and tourism.

Due to its mountainous geography, the Haji Omaran area regularly experiences heavy snowfall and sharp temperature drops during winter, conditions that frequently create temporary challenges for transportation and sometimes lead to short-term closures of the crossing.

In parallel, Erbil Civil Defense confirmed that all its teams across the province have been placed on full alert due to the snow and rain waves affecting the Kurdistan Region. On Wednesday, Erbil Civil Defense spokesperson Shakhawan Saeed told Kurdistan24 that, in light of ongoing weather changes and continued snowfall and rainfall, citizens and tourists are urged to avoid unnecessary travel outside urban areas.

“For the safety of citizens and tourists, we ask people not to visit areas where there is a risk of flooding or water accumulation, and to avoid mountainous areas during this period, especially high-altitude zones,” Saeed said.

He added that Erbil province currently has 26 Civil Defense centers, two rescue teams, and one rapid-response emergency team, all fully prepared to respond to any emergency situations.

According to forecasts issued by the Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology, heavy snowfall is expected to continue in mountainous and border areas. The forecasts also indicate a possibility of snowfall overnight in the city centers of Sulaimani and Halabja, as well as northern parts of Duhok. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the Kurdistan Region, accompanied by a drop in temperatures to between three and five degrees Celsius.

While snowfall has temporarily limited movement in some areas, authorities say precautionary measures, readiness, and coordination among government teams are ensuring public safety, with winter conditions transforming the mountain landscapes into striking snow-covered scenes across the Kurdistan Region.