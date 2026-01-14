US Suspends Immigrant Visa Processing for Nationals of 75 Countries

Among those listed in the initial report are Iraq, Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States announced Wednesday that it will pause the processing of immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries as part of a broader review of its immigration system, the State Department said.

Under the new guidance, immigrant visa applications from the affected nations will not be issued beginning January 21 and will remain on hold indefinitely while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures.

The decision covers a wide group of countries across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Among those listed in the initial report are Iraq, Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen.

A State Department spokesperson said the pause is intended to strengthen the vetting process, particularly by focusing on long-standing immigration provisions that evaluate whether applicants could become dependent on public assistance before entering the U.S.

This move is the latest in a series of immigration policy actions by the current U.S. administration. In the past week, the department reported a record number of visa revocations, with more than 100,000 visas canceled since early 2025 as part of expanded enforcement and vetting efforts.

Separately, a federal judge recently signaled plans to block another administration policy that would have ended legal status for tens of thousands of Latin American immigrants, highlighting ongoing legal and political debates over immigration policy in the United States.

Officials have emphasized that the pause affects immigrant visas only — those used by people seeking permanent residency. Tourist and business visas are not part of this pause, though broader vetting measures, including social media reviews, continue to be implemented.

The State Department and immigration authorities say the reassessment is aimed at ensuring that future visa issuances align with national priorities and security standards.