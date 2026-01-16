US Envoy Says Washington Working to De-escalate Tensions in Syria, Resume Talks Between Damascus and SDF

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Barrack said Washington is working “around the clock to lower the temperature” and return all sides to dialogue, amid growing international concern over recent violence in northern Syria.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States is in close and continuous contact with all parties in Syria to ease tensions, prevent further escalation, and revive integration talks between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on Friday.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Barrack said Washington is working “around the clock to lower the temperature” and return all sides to dialogue, amid growing international concern over recent violence in northern Syria.

His comments come against the backdrop of a military assault launched on January 10 by the Syrian Arab Army, under the command of Ahmed Sharaa, targeting the Kurdish neighborhoods of Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud in Aleppo. Local sources reported that the areas were shelled with heavy weapons and tanks, triggering a severe humanitarian crisis.

According to a source from the Kurdish Red Crescent Society in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), the attacks have displaced approximately 150,000 residents. The source told Kurdistan24 that at least 216 civilians were killed and more than 100 others injured during the assault.

The escalation has drawn mounting international attention, with renewed calls from regional and global actors for restraint, dialogue, and political engagement to prevent further civilian suffering and stabilize the region. Barrack’s statement underscores Washington’s push to reduce violence on the ground and encourage a political pathway between Damascus and the SDF.

On March 10, 2025, the SDF and Syria's new government signed an agreement outlining steps to integrate SDF-controlled areas into the Syrian state framework. The deal includes provisions for security coordination, the return of state institutions to Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), and guarantees regarding the rights of local communities, all aimed at reducing tensions and preventing further conflict.