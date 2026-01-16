UN Security Council Ends Without Resolution as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Protests

UNSC meeting on Iran protests ended without resolution amid US-Iran verbal clashes. Separately, a Red Crescent worker was killed and five injured while on duty in northern Iran.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations Security Council convened at the request of the United States to address ongoing demonstrations within Iran, concluding the session without issuing a resolution as representatives from Washington and Tehran traded accusations regarding the violence and instability in the country.

The meeting was marked by a sharp rhetorical exchange between the two nations.

Mike Waltz, the U.S. Representative to the United Nations, characterized the unrest as a demand for freedom that is "unparalleled in the terrifying history of the Islamic Republic of Iran." Waltz asserted that President Donald Trump stands with the Iranian people, describing the protesters as unarmed individuals seeking to realize their aspirations for the future.

Waltz utilized the platform to accuse the Iranian leadership of destabilizing the Middle East through its support of proxy groups, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Kata'ib Hezbollah.

He stated that the regime has prioritized funding nuclear and ballistic missile programs over the welfare of its citizens. "The regime is the number one sponsor of terrorism in the world," Waltz said, adding that the country's rulers have enriched themselves while the population suffers from oppression.

In response, Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N., condemned the U.S. request for the meeting as an effort to "distort facts" and spread false information.

Darzi accused Washington of direct interference in Iran’s internal affairs and of utilizing mercenaries to incite violence. He argued that American sanctions constitute a "blatant violation" of Iran's basic rights, preventing the population from living in prosperity.

During his remarks, Darzi acknowledged the lethal nature of the recent unrest, revealing that both civilians and members of the security forces have lost their lives in the past few weeks.

He extended condolences to the families of the victims but characterized the security personnel as individuals who "bravely sacrificed their lives to protect the people of Iran." He criticized the U.S. position as hypocritical, stating it is "shameful" for America to claim friendship with the Iranian people while paving the way for the use of force.

Separately, the humanitarian toll of the instability was highlighted by a report from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The organization announced that one of its employees, Amir Ali Latifi, was killed while on duty in Gilan province in northern Iran. Five other employees were injured in the same incident.

In a statement addressing the casualties, the Federation expressed concern over the violence targeting aid workers. The organization emphasized that the International Red Crescent operates strictly within the framework of humanitarian principles, neutrality, and independence.

The Federation, which is the largest humanitarian network in the world, did not attribute responsibility for the attack but noted the loss occurred during active duty.

The Security Council meeting adjourned without a consensus or a formal statement on the situation, leaving the diplomatic standoff between the United States and Iran unresolved as tensions continue on the ground.