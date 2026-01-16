KRG Delegation Arrives in Vienna for High-Level Talks, Security and Economic Agreement Expected

During the visit, the KRG delegation is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior Austrian officials, beginning with talks with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

36 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), headed by Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, arrived in Vienna on Thursday for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with Austria.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Barzan Hassan said the visit focuses on expanding cooperation in key areas, including security, the economy, trade, and refugee-related issues. The talks are expected to conclude with the signing of a formal agreement at Austria’s Interior Ministry, marking a significant step forward in relations between the two sides.

During the visit, the KRG delegation is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior Austrian officials, beginning with talks with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. Discussions will center on enhancing coordination across multiple sectors and establishing clear mechanisms to ensure the implementation of agreed commitments.

Unlike previous engagements, the Vienna visit is set to conclude with a signed agreement, aimed at translating political dialogue into concrete action and long-term cooperation.

The invitation extended by Austria’s Interior Ministry reflects Vienna’s growing interest in deepening its partnership with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in areas related to regional stability and security.

Austria has been an active member of the international coalition against ISIS and a strong supporter of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces. Austrian military trainers have been deployed to the Kurdistan Region to assist in capacity-building efforts and counterterrorism training.

Diplomatic ties between the Kurdistan Region and Austria date back more than a decade. The KRG officially opened its representation office in Vienna on June 14, 2012, to oversee economic, cultural, and academic relations. Austria, meanwhile, has maintained a commercial office in Erbil since 2006, with plans recently announced to establish an Austrian Honorary Consulate in the city, further reinforcing bilateral ties.