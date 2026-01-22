Kurdistan President Barzani Meets SDF Commander Abdi Amid Escalating Tensions in Western Kurdistan

President Barzani also highlighted the importance of safeguarding the rights of the Kurdish people and all other communities within a unified Syria, emphasizing coexistence, stability, and mutual understanding as key pillars for the country’s future.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday received Mazloum Abdi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and his accompanying delegation, for talks focused on the latest developments in Syria and efforts to promote stability.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani underscored his continued engagement with all relevant parties to preserve the ceasefire, reduce tensions, and support the swift resumption of dialogue between the SDF and the Syrian government in Damascus. He stressed that dialogue remains the most effective path to resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace.

President Barzani also highlighted the importance of safeguarding the rights of the Kurdish people and all other communities within a unified Syria, emphasizing coexistence, stability, and mutual understanding as key pillars for the country’s future.

For his part, Abdi expressed appreciation for President Barzani and the Kurdistan Region’s constructive role in easing tensions and helping address outstanding issues. He reaffirmed the SDF’s commitment to a peaceful solution based on dialogue and respect for the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people within a unified Syrian state.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing threat posed by the resurgence of ISIS, with both sides stressing the need for continued coordination to protect security and stability in Syria and the wider region.

This marks the second meeting between Nechirvan Barzani and Mazloum Abdi within the span of a week, following a visit by the SDF general commander to Erbil six days earlier, on Jan. 17, when he held separate meetings with President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Kurdish political leadership has recently stepped up engagements with international and regional actors to rally support for the protection of Kurds in Syria and to seek guarantees for their rights within any future political framework for the country.

The meeting also coincides with heightened diplomatic activity by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Davos, Switzerland, and President Masoud Barzani in Italy, aimed at addressing ongoing violence, preventing further escalation, and ensuring international attention remains focused on the situation in Western Kurdistan.