DEM Party Calls for Immediate Ceasefire, Warns of Syria’s Dangerous Trajectory

DEM Party co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria, warning that continued military clashes endanger the country’s future and obstruct the implementation of the Jan. 18 political agreement.

49 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As Syria enters a highly sensitive phase marked by continued military confrontations and intensified international efforts, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has issued a renewed call for an immediate ceasefire, warning that ongoing clashes are pushing the country toward deeper instability and an uncertain future.

Speaking at a press conference at the DEM Party’s headquarters in Ankara, party co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları stressed the urgent need to declare a ceasefire as a fundamental condition for advancing political agreements.

Hatimoğulları warned that the continuation of military confrontations does not only inflict harm on the conflicting parties but places Syria’s entire future in a state of danger and instability.

She emphasized the party’s commitment to the Jan. 18 agreement, describing this stance as a clear and explicit message to the international community that the DEM Party has chosen the path of peace and dialogue. Hatimoğulları stated that, in order to implement the provisions of the agreement, the sound of weapons must be silenced and appropriate conditions must be created for political work to proceed.

Addressing recent developments on the ground, Hatimoğulları revealed that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), following their withdrawal from areas of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, have now concentrated their forces in Kurdish-populated areas and reinforced their defensive positions.

In this context, she directed a call to the Turkish government to refrain from providing any form of military support to the government in Damascus, warning that such actions would further complicate the situation.

Hatimoğulları’s remarks come at a time when the region is undergoing a highly sensitive phase, with international efforts to bring the Syrian crisis to an end becoming more intensive. The Jan. 18 agreement is viewed as a roadmap toward a political solution, yet current complexities and the movements of armed forces remain obstacles to the full implementation of the agreement.

The DEM Party, as an influential political actor in northern Kurdistan and Türkiye, is seeking through political pressure to prevent the escalation of war and to protect the structure of Kurdish-populated areas.

Reiterating its stance, the DEM Party underscored that only an immediate ceasefire and a return to dialogue can prevent further deterioration and open the path toward a viable political resolution in Syria.