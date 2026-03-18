Iran Warns of Global Fallout from Middle East War

Foreign Minister urges international officials to speak out against the conflict

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s top diplomat on Wednesday cautioned that the repercussions of the ongoing war in the Middle East would be felt worldwide, calling on more Western officials to oppose the conflict.

“A wave of global repercussions has only begun and will hit all — regardless of wealth, faith, or race,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X, sharing the resignation announcement of Joe Kent, who stepped down over the U.S. military campaign against Iran.

Araghchi added: “A rising number of voices — including European and U.S. officials — exclaim that the war on Iran is unjust. More members of the international community should follow suit.”

The warning comes amid escalating tensions following a February 28 strike by Israel and the United States on Iranian targets, which killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and triggered a wider conflict that has spread across the Middle East.

In the background, Iranian authorities on Wednesday carried out the first execution of a man convicted of spying for Israel since the outbreak of hostilities.

The judiciary identified him as Kouroush Keyvani, saying he had provided sensitive intelligence to Mossad and received training in six European countries and in Tel Aviv.

His arrest occurred during Iran’s 12-day war with Israel in June, a period when the United States also carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.