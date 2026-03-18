NATO Deploys Additional Patriot Missile Battery at Türkiye’s Incirlik Air Base

Move comes days after Iran’s third ballistic missile was intercepted over Turkish airspace

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Türkiye’s Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that NATO is deploying a new Patriot missile battery at Incirlik Air Base, just days after a third ballistic missile from Iran was shot down over Turkish territory.

“Another Patriot system… is being deployed… in addition to the existing Spanish Patriot system stationed there,” a ministry official said, speaking to reporters at the southern air base near Adana.

The ministry did not specify which country’s forces will operate the new PAC-3 system.

Last Friday, Turkish authorities confirmed that NATO successfully intercepted the third Iranian missile in Turkish airspace, marking the third such incident since the outbreak of the Middle East war.

Following the second interception, NATO also deployed Patriot systems in the central Malatya region, where the Kurecik Air Base hosts a NATO early-warning radar system operated by U.S. personnel capable of detecting Iranian missile launches.

The Patriot system is a mobile air-defense platform designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, low-flying cruise missiles, and aircraft. The PAC-2 variant can intercept aircraft and cruise missiles at ranges up to 70 kilometers (43.5 miles), while the PAC-3 is optimized to intercept ballistic missiles at ranges between 20 and 35 kilometers, according to U.S. Army data.

The deployment highlights NATO’s ongoing efforts to reinforce regional air defense amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, as Iran continues missile strikes in the wake of the broader conflict with Israel and the United States.

Incirlik has long been a key NATO facility, hosting U.S. troops alongside personnel from Spain and Poland, while U.S. forces at the Kurecik base in Malatya operate an early-warning radar described by NATO as a “key element” of its missile shield, capable of detecting Iranian launches.

Although Türkiye has denied that radar data has ever been shared with Israel, its presence continues to heighten tensions with Tehran.