BCF Expands Humanitarian Aid Across Western Kurdistan, Deploys Health Teams to Schools

Musa Ahmad, President of the BCF, told Kurdistan24 that aid has now reached all but two small towns, which are scheduled to receive assistance in the coming days.

44 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has significantly expanded its humanitarian operations across Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), delivering aid to nearly all cities and towns in the region and deploying volunteer health teams to assist displaced families sheltering in schools.

Musa Ahmad, President of the BCF, told Kurdistan24 that aid has now reached all but two small towns, which are scheduled to receive assistance in the coming days. He noted that by the end of this week, more than 536,000 liters of fuel will be distributed to families to help them cope with harsh winter conditions.

“All families are currently sheltering in school classrooms, with some also taking refuge in mosques,” Ahmad said. “Our teams are distributing around 3,000 food packages daily, and a volunteer health team from the BCF is present in schools every day to provide medical assistance.”

Ahmad praised Kurdistan24 for its role in amplifying the voice of Western Kurdistan, adding that international organizations have expressed admiration for the scale and effectiveness of the aid provided by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its humanitarian partners. “The strong support from the Kurdish people has greatly boosted our morale, as well as the morale of the people in Western Kurdistan,” he said.

As part of the ongoing relief effort, the BCF has also dispatched 16 trucks loaded with humanitarian goods and aid supplies to the region.

The expanded assistance follows the successful completion of the first phase of BCF’s humanitarian campaign, announced earlier by Stav Aso, Head of the foundation’s Erbil Office. Within just three days, the campaign raised 210 million Iraqi dinars in donations across Erbil, while approximately 40 trucks carrying food, winter clothing, and medical supplies were prepared and sent to conflict-affected areas.

Founded in 2005 in Erbil, the Barzani Charity Foundation is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization. It operates under the motto of Mustafa Barzani, “It is an honor to serve one’s own people,” and holds official licenses from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, as well as international recognition, including consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

BCF officials say the ongoing campaign reflects the foundation’s long-standing humanitarian mission and the deep sense of solidarity between the people of the Kurdistan Region and Western Kurdistan during times of crisis.