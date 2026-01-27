KRG Opens New Representative Office in Madrid to Bolster International Ties

The KRG inaugurated a new representative office in Madrid on Monday. Officials emphasized regional stability and stated that Kurdistan and Iraq are now open for Spanish investment and trade.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) formally inaugurated a new representative office in Madrid on Monday, marking a strategic expansion of its diplomatic presence in Spain and signaling the commencement of what officials describe as a new phase in bilateral relations between Erbil and Madrid.

The establishment of the mission is intended to strengthen the Kurdistan Region's international standing and provide a dedicated platform for engagement within one of Europe’s primary capitals.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Jan. 26, 2026, was conducted under the direct supervision of Safeen Dizayee, the Head of the KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations (DFR). In a notable show of administrative coordination, the event was attended by the Charge d'Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy.

The presence of federal Iraqi representation at the opening of the regional mission underscores the formal framework within which Erbil is pursuing its international outreach.

In a keynote address delivered during the ceremony, Dizayee outlined the regional government's primary objectives for the new mission, with a heavy emphasis on economic development and commercial cooperation.

According to the report, he stated that the Kurdistan Region, and by extension the entirety of the Iraqi state, is "open for investment and trade." This statement serves as an invitation to Spanish corporations and investors to explore emerging markets in the region, which Erbil views as critical for its long-term economic diversification strategy.

The diplomatic mission’s opening comes during a period of complex regional dynamics. Addressing the current situation in the Middle East, Dizayee spoke of the necessity for a shift toward more stable and cooperative interactions.

He characterized the choice between conflict and diplomacy as an everyday responsibility for regional leaders. To ensure the establishment of a "bright future," he remarked that it is vital to "choose peace and friendship every day over violence." These comments highlight the KRG’s interest in projecting an image of stability and reliability to its European partners.

The visit to Madrid was also characterized by a high volume of diplomatic networking.

On the sidelines of the inauguration, the Head of the DFR held a series of meetings aimed at deepening Erbil’s connections with the Spanish political and economic establishment. These sessions included discussions with Spanish government officials and resident diplomats, as well as representatives from various Spanish political parties.

Additionally, Dizayee met with prominent members of the Spanish business community to detail the specific incentives for investment in the Kurdistan Region.

According to the report, the establishment of the representative office in Madrid is viewed as a significant step toward bolstering Erbil’s global outreach.

The DFR intends for the office to serve as a hub for facilitating official communication, promoting cultural exchange, and supporting the needs of the Kurdish community in Spain. By securing a permanent address in Madrid, the KRG aims to institutionalize its partnership with Spain, moving beyond ad hoc interactions to a more structured and sustained diplomatic relationship.

The coordination between the KRG and the Iraqi embassy at the event reflects the continued alignment of goals regarding Iraq’s international reintegration and economic openness.

As the new representative office begins its operations, officials in both Erbil and Madrid are looking toward this "new phase" as a period of potentially increased cooperation in the fields of technology, infrastructure, and international trade.