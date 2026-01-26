Tom Barrack, President Masoud Barzani discuss Syria ceasefire, humanitarian aid

“The importance of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring humanitarian assistance to those in need, especially in Kobani, was underscored,” the US envoy said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, held a phone call with President Masoud Barzani on Monday to discuss the latest developments in Syria, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring humanitarian assistance for civilians.

In a statement posted on X, Barrack described the call as “productive,” noting that the talks focused on stabilizing the situation in Syria and delivering aid to those most in need, particularly in the city of Kobani.

“The importance of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring humanitarian assistance to those in need, especially in Kobani, was underscored,” the US envoy said.

Barrack also reiterated Washington’s position on Iraq, stressing that a government influenced by Iran would not succeed in meeting the aspirations of the Iraqi and Syrian peoples or in building an effective partnership with the United States.

“The US position remains clear: a government installed by Iran will not be successful, neither for Iraqi or Syrian aspirations for a brighter future, nor for an effective partnership with the United States,” he added.

Later, the Barzani Headquarters released a statement saying, "The two sides discussed the situation and recent developments in the region, particularly in Syria. Both emphasized the importance of continuing and maintaining the ceasefire between SDF and Syrian government forces."

"They also emphasized the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to Western Kurdistan (Rojava), particularly to Kobani, and ensuring the continuity of these aid deliveries," the statement added.

The phone call comes amid ongoing regional tensions and continued international efforts to support stability, humanitarian relief, and political solutions in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

