President Barzani, Trump Envoy Stress Humanitarian Aid to Western Kurdistan in Phone Call

Leaders discuss regional developments, the Syria ceasefire, and continued support for Kobane.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani and Tom Barrack, the US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Syrian affairs, held a phone call on Monday, during which they underscored the importance of humanitarian assistance to Western Kurdistan, with particular emphasis on the city of Kobane.

According to a statement issued by the Barzani Headquarters, the call focused on the broader regional situation as well as the latest developments in Syria.

Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining and protecting the existing ceasefire between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government forces.

The statement noted that Barzani and Barrack also highlighted the critical need to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Western Kurdistan, especially to Kobane, and reaffirmed the necessity of guaranteeing the continuity of such assistance amid ongoing regional challenges.

Separately, Barrack said in a post on his X account that the phone call with President Barzani was “productive,” noting that the two discussed “the situation in Syria and the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring humanitarian assistance to those in need, especially in Kobani.”

Barrack also addressed Iraq’s political landscape in his statement, saying that Washington’s position remains firm. “On Iraq, the U.S. position remains clear: a government installed by Iran will not be successful, neither for Iraqi or Syrian aspirations for a brighter future, nor for an effective partnership with the United States,” he wrote.

The exchange underscores continued engagement between Kurdish leadership and US officials on humanitarian, security, and political issues affecting Syria, Iraq, and the wider region.