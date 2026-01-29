Iran Adds 1,000 Drones to Army as Tensions Rise With United States

Military chief vows “crushing response” while Russia urges restraint and keeps door open to negotiations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s army has inducted 1,000 new drones into its combat regiments, its military chief said Thursday, vowing a “crushing response” to any attack as tensions with the United States intensify following the deployment of a U.S. strike force to regional waters.

“In accordance with the threats we are facing, maintaining and enhancing strategic advantages for rapid combat and a crushing response to any invasion is always on the army’s agenda,” Iran’s army commander, Amir Hatami, said in remarks broadcast by state television.

The announcement comes amid mounting rhetoric between Tehran and Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the United States was “ready, willing and able” to strike Iran “if necessary.”

The U.S. has not ruled out using military force, citing concerns ranging from regional security to Iran’s internal crackdown on protests.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi echoed the hardline tone, saying the country’s forces have their “fingers on the trigger” and would respond “powerfully” to any U.S. military action.

Amid the escalation, Russia signaled that diplomatic options remain. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday there was still room for negotiations between Tehran and Washington, calling on all parties to avoid military confrontation.

“It is clear that the potential for negotiations is not exhausted,” Peskov told reporters, urging “all sides to show restraint and refrain from methods of force.” He warned that any use of force would risk plunging the region into chaos with “very dangerous consequences.”

Iran has emerged as one of Russia’s closest allies during the war in Ukraine, deepening political and military ties between the two countries as both face pressure from the West.

Meanwhile, rights groups continue to accuse Iranian security forces of killing thousands of people while suppressing mass protests against the ruling system, allegations that Tehran denies. The internal unrest and the standoff with Washington have added to concerns about wider instability in the Middle East.

France on Wednesday announced it would support efforts to place Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the European Union’s list of terrorist organizations, marking a notable hardening of Europe’s stance toward Tehran amid outrage over its violent repression of nationwide protests.

The French presidency said it would back a move led by Italy, citing the IRGC’s alleged leading role in a deadly crackdown on demonstrators. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the “unbearable repression of the peaceful uprising of the Iranian people” could not go unanswered, praising what he called the protesters’ extraordinary courage in the face of “blind violence.”

France’s shift follows similar backing from Italy and Germany, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressing regret that some EU member states remain hesitant. With Paris, Rome, and Berlin now aligned, the proposal is expected to gain political approval soon, though it still requires unanimity among the bloc’s 27 members.

The IRGC—regarded as Iran’s ideological military force tasked with safeguarding the 1979 Islamic Revolution—is already designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Canada, and Australia. An EU designation would impose travel bans, asset freezes, and strict financial prohibitions, further tightening pressure on Tehran at a moment of rising regional tensions and internal unrest.